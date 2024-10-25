As fans await a precise release date for Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, the long-overdue sequel keeps expanding its extraordinary cast, with the latest addition being Scott Mescudi, as reported by Deadline. Mescudi, well-known by his stage name Kid Cudi, was most recently seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap opposite Josh Hartnett and now joins Sandler’s exciting project amid filming and nearly a month after Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the prominent AEW wrestler, was cast in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Like Friedman and the storyline for Happy Gilmore 2, details of Mescudi’s role are under wraps. However, the music icon will join recently announced PGA pro John Daly alongside Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, who reprise their respective roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, the love interest and pro golfer contender of Sandler’s title character from the original movie. Besides Mescudi, another music star on board this project is Bad Bunny, while Sandler has teased that Travis Kelce is also featured but only for a cameo.

While many know Mescudi as a prolific music artist, he has also appeared in a couple of productions besides Trap. He can be seen in the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles, Silent Night, and the A24 horror film X. Most recently, the icon is developing the Sony action-comedy Hell Naw.

What Happened in 'Happy Gilmore?'

Close

Widely considered one of Sandler’s most popular films, Happy Gilmore hit theaters on February 16, 1996, thanks to Universal Pictures. It tells the story of a failed hockey player (Sandler) with a powerful slapshot and an explosive temper. When Happy’s grandmother, who raised him, is threatened with eviction from her home due to unpaid taxes, Happy discovers that he has a natural talent for golf, specifically driving the ball incredible distances. With the help of retired golf pro Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), he joins the PGA Tour to win enough money to save his grandmother’s house. However, Happy’s unconventional and aggressive playing style clashes with the traditional golf etiquette and doesn't make him liked by many, including the PGA officials and other players like McGavin, Happy’s antagonist.

Happy Gilmore 2 is directed by Kyle Newacheck, who worked with Sandler on Netflix’s Murder Mystery. The script is written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, who are producing alongside Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds. Furthermore, Dennis Dugan, who directed Happy Gilmore, is executive producing alongside Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, David Bausch, and Barry Bernardi. Others added to the cast list are Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Nick Swardson.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released sometime in 2025. Its prequel is currently streaming on Peacock.

Happy Gilmore (1996) Release Date February 16, 1996 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Runtime 92

WATCH ON PEACOCK