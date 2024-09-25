One of the most anticipated legacy sequels of all-time just got a major casting update. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Margaret Qualley revealed she has joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2. Rumors of her casting in the film had been circulating since it was announced the sequel was in the works, and Qualley seemed more than thrilled to share the news, calling her role "tiny, but the best thing that's ever happened to me. I can die happy now." Qualley is best known for her role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which also stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and she will now team up with Adam Sandler for Happy Gilmore 2, which began production at the beginning of this month.

In addition to her role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Qualley has also starred in several major projects with some big names. She most recently toplined The Substance, the body horror film which also stars Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid. Before that, she also appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, the highly-anticipated next film for the Poor Things director. Kinds of Kindness also stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe. She is also famous for her role in Fosse/Verdon, the docudrama about two of the greatest Broadway Dancers of all-time which stars Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams. Along with her upcoming role in Happy Gilmore 2, Qualley will also star alongside Glen Powell in Huntington, and she'll also appear opposite Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza in Honey Don't!

Who Else Will Star in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’?

While Sandler is returning to reprise his role as Happy Gilmore in the sequel, he's also joined by a stacked ensemble for the upcoming Netflix film. Christopher McDonald will also reprise his role as Shooter McGavin, Happy's biggest nemesis on and off the course. Super Bowl-winner Travis Kelce, who has recently broken into acting, will also star in the film, along with pop culture superstar Bad Bunny. Sandler also confirmed in a recent interview that his Uncut Gems partner and recent Oppenheimer star, Benny Safdie, will also star in Happy Gilmore 2.

Happy Gilmore 2 does not yet have an official release date, but the film is currently in production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Happy Gilmore, now streaming on Peacock.

