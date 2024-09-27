An already-stacked (and certainly interesting) ensemble for an upcoming legacy sequel is building out its call sheet even further. A new report from Deadline revealed that Maxwell Jacob Friedman, star AEW wrestler, has joined the cast of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 at Netflix. Details about Friedman's role and the plot of the film are being kept under wraps, but Happy Gilmore 2 recently began filming and, although lacking an official release date, is expected to premiere sometime in 2025. Friedman isn't the first sports star to join the cast of Sandler's latest film, as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also been confirmed to appear in the film. Kelce was one of the first new additions to the ensemble to be announced, with pop icon Bad Bunny also joining the ensemble not long before Happy Gilmore 2 began filming.

However, Happy Gilmore 2 isn't just relying on new characters to bring the story to life nearly 30 years after the original. In addition to Sandler returning to reprise his role as the titular character, Christopher McDonald is also back as Shooter McGavin, the real golf pro (or so he'd have you know) and mortal enemy to Sandler's Happy Gilmore. Julie Bowen, who made her feature acting debut in the first Happy Gilmore in 1988, is also confirmed to be back in the role of Virgina Venit. Bowen recently caught up with Collider's Christina Radish and talked about what it was like to reunite with Sandler and McDonald on the film. Other new additions to the cast include Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, and Benny Safdie, but details about their roles are also being kept under wraps.

Does Adam Sandler Have Any Other Upcoming Projects?

Image via Universal Pictures

Sandler has more than Happy Gilmore 2 in the works; he's also set to reunite with his Uncut Gems partner and Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Benny Safdie on another project, which Safdie will write and direct. Sandler will also star alongside George Clooney and Riley Keough in an upcoming, untitled Noah Baumbach film that's currently in post-production, and while plot details are being kept under wraps, it's been described as a coming-of-age comedy/drama.

Happy Gilmore 2 is currently in production and is expected to release on Netflix sometime in 2025, but it's unknown if it will receive any sort of theatrical release. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the original Happy Gilmore on Peacock.