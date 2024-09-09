One of the most anticipated legacy sequels ever just got the major update that fans have been waiting for. The official Netflix X account has announced that Happy Gilmore 2, which returns Adam Sandler to the role of the titular character nearly 30 years later, has officially begun filming. This news comes not long after Sandler revealed in a recent interview that Benny Safdie, who he previously worked with on the A24 film Uncut Gems, will also star alongside Sandler in the sequel. The same interview also revealed that Christopher McDonald, who plays Happy Gilmore's nemesis Shooter McGavin in the first film, said that "Fans demand it!" regarding Happy Gilmore 2. McDonald was right, and now Happy Gilmore 2 just got a lot closer to our screens.

Dennis Dugan's status as the director of Happy Gilmore 2 is up in the air, but it has been confirmed that original writer Tim Herlihy will return to pen the script for the sequel, with Sandler also receiving a writing credit. The only other names confirmed to star in the film are Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, who has further exploded in popularity since he started dating Taylor Swift, and Nick Swardson, who will play a caddy. The first Happy Gilmore is one of Sandler's most beloved movies, and although Rotten Tomatoes critics approve of the film at only a 62% rate, general audiences rate it at 85%. It may be some time before we see Happy back on the course, but this is an exciting update nonetheless.

Will ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Be in Theaters or on Streaming?

It's unknown at this time if Happy Gilmore 2 will get a theatrical release, or if Netflix will take the film straight to streaming. The platform's history with this decision is a bit tough to decipher, with some movies like Glass Onion getting a week or two in theaters before streaming, and others such as Extraction going straight to streaming with no theatrical release. The first Happy Gilmore grossed $41 million in theaters on a $12 million budget, and while the second is likely to cost much more, it would still be smart to give fans a chance to see the movie on the big screen before it begins streaming.

Happy Gilmore 2 has begun production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the first Happy Gilmore, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Happy Gilmore (1996) Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Runtime 92 Writers Tim Herlihy , Adam Sandler Studio Universal Pictures

