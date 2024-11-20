It’s been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore first graced our screens, and amongst a host of returns that we hoped and expected for — alongside Adam Sandler in the titular role, Christopher MacDonald and Julie Bowen will also be hitting the greens again — it was something of a pleasant surprise to learn that Ben Stiller is also officially reprising his role as the hilariously sinister Hal L in the much-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for the return of Severance Season 2, Stiller shared his excitement about stepping back into character and reflected on how it all came together.

When Weintraub asked about Sandler’s decision to revisit the beloved comedy, Stiller admitted he was thrilled to be reprising one of his lesser-known roles that he has, rather bizarrely, already played again in a different film. Stiller added that he was "always ready" to play Hal L. and it was clear through Stiller's words that he truly relishes playing such a prick, in the nicest of ways.

"I'm always ready to play Hal L. You don't get the opportunity to play Hal L that often. Weirdly, I got to do Hal L in Hubie Halloween a few years ago. He had him at the beginning of that movie working at this insane asylum. So, Hal L — I'm saying this now in retrospect because I just did it — was so much fun. As we were doing, and I was there with Adam, I was flashing back to whatever it was, however many years ago, and just being so grateful that we're both still here and able to connect."

Stiller also revealed that his enduring friendship with Sandler was the key factor in him doing the role again, combined with the fact that it's just outright fun to play a character who is nothing short of horrible.

"I love Adam. He's a dear friend," Stiller continued. "And the opportunity to do that guy is just so much fun because he has no redeeming characteristics. I think he's a good person inside. I think he's misunderstood. It bothers him that everybody loves Happy. You don't have to worry about making him likable, so it's really fun to just go for it. We had the best time."

'Happy Gilmore 2' Has a Big Hal L Reveal, Promises Stiller

When Weintraub brought up the viral photo of Stiller as Hal on set — an image that exploded across social media — Stiller chuckled at the overwhelming response and teased a surprise for fans that they wouldn't expect.

“Yeah, everybody. All of a sudden, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess somebody took a picture,’ because I saw it everywhere,” Stiller said. “It was great. I was like, ‘Oh, this will be fun when it comes out,’ but it’s nice to know that people actually care about Hal L — even that they remember his last initial, L. There is a good reveal in the movie having to do with Hal’s name that I won’t say. There’s a good surprise there.”

Hal L. will return for a warm glass of "Shut the hell up" in Happy Gilmore 2, set to hit Netflix in March 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for the rest of Weintraub's conversation with Stiller. Happy Gilmore is available to stream on Hulu.

Happy Gilmore Release Date February 16, 1996 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Runtime 92 Writers Tim Herlihy , Adam Sandler

