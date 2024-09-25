It's been more than 25 years since Julie Bowen starred in her first movie, and now she's back to reprise her role in one of the most anticipated legacy sequels of all time. Bowen plays Virginia Venit in Happy Gilmore, the 1996 comedy classic led by Adam Sandler. It was announced earlier this year that Happy Gilmore 2 was in the works, and Bowen was one of the first names confirmed to return for the sequel. During a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish to promote her newest project, Hysteria, Bowen shared her surprise that a sequel to the 1996 film was even happening. When asked if she ever imagined Happy Gilmore 2 coming to fruition, Bowen had this to say:

"I didn’t. I’m at the beginning of shooting it right now. As a matter of fact, I came to you from the set, so you’re welcome. I didn’t realize how many people were happy about it. We’re shooting, obviously, on golf courses. I can’t spoil anything. I can’t spoil all the guest stars or cameos in it. I can say that we’re shooting on golf courses with hundreds of extras, and they’re all so excited. I thought, 'Oh, wow, I didn’t know everybody was waiting for this.' But I’m getting a sense of that now."

Happy Gilmore 2 began filming just a few weeks ago, but it sounds like things are moving along at a steady pace on set. One of the trickiest parts of any legacy sequel is getting the same cast years later, but Happy Gilmore is doing that for the most part, with Sandler and Bowen both returning to play Happy and Virginia. Even Christopher McDonald is back to play Happy Gilmore's greatest foe, Shooter McGavin. Bowen also spoke about what it's like reuniting with Sandler and McDonald on set, and what it's been like to revisit her first-ever movie:

"It is really weird. This is not a spoiler, but because there are flashbacks, they have to put me in the hair and the clothes from then, which are not my faves. It’s fun because they also get to de-age me, which I’ve never gotten done. I’m like, 'Cool, I can’t wait to see what that is.' There’s a lot of really fun stuff. And seeing Adam [Sandler] and Chris [McDonald], and even some of the crew was the same. Adams is such a loyal, lovely person to work with, and he loves to take the people along with him from the get-go. Perry [Andelin Blake], our production designer, has been with him since Happy Gilmore, and he looks exactly the same."

It's no secret that Sandler likes to take the same people with him everywhere he goes. If you've seen many of his movies, you've likely seen some of the same familiar faces around, like Kevin James or Chris Rock. Sandler is known for being a pleasure to work with, and, like many Hollywood stars, he likes working with his friends. To this day, Happy Gilmore is still considered one of Sandler's most famous, if not the most famous movie, in his career, along with other 90s classics such as The Waterboy, Little Nicky, The Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy. Whether Sandler decides to remake any of those films remains to be seen, but if Happy Gilmore 2 is a hit, more classic Sandler could very well be on the horizon.

Julie Bowen Has No Desire To Rewatch ‘Happy Gilmore’

It's hard enough to hear yourself talk through a voice recording or on a phone message, but it's even harder to watch yourself doing something like acting. Many actors have been open about having no desire to watch their previous work, and Julie Bowen is one of them. When asked if she watched Happy Gilmore to get back into character to play Virginia Venit, she said:

"I haven’t been on a whole lot of golf courses, and I certainly haven’t since Happy Gilmore, and I’ve been on none where I’m standing at the side with hundreds of extras, as everyone’s leaning in and wondering, 'Is he gonna make the putt?' The minute they put me there, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I remember this. I got this.' No, watching it again would not have been good for my head. I’m not great at watching myself. I’m one of those."

It sounds like Bowen didn't even need to revisit Happy Gilmore in order for things to start falling right back into place. It may have been a long time — nearly 30 years since she stepped foot on a golf course — but muscle memory ensures some things won't be forgotten. There are a lot of familiar faces in Happy Gilmore 2, along with new additions like Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and Benny Safdie, and only time will tell how it will all mesh together.

Happy Gilmore 2 is currently in production but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates as well as the rest of Radish's conversation with Bowen. You can watch the original Happy Gilmore on Peacock.

