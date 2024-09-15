Anyone who doubted that we would ever get a sequel to Happy Gilmore can trouble themselves for a warm glass of shut the hell up, because Happy Gilmore 2 is officially on the way. The original Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's earliest and biggest success stories, kickstarting a long and fruitful career for the Saturday Night Live alum. It was such a big hit that Sandler even partially named his production company, Happy Madison, after it, and its predecessor, Billy Madison.

The first Happy Gilmore, tells the story of an arrogant and irritable aspiring hockey player who just can't seem to make it into the major leagues. Instead, Happy (Adam Sandler) finds a more unexpected path as an up-and-coming golfer. While it takes Happy some time for his brash attitude to adjust to the famously tranquil sport of golf, he ultimately succeeds in proving himself as one of the best, if not unorthodox, golfers in the sport. Want to know more about Adam Sandler's big return to one of his key career roles? Here is everything you need to know about Happy Gilmore 2.

Image via Universal Pictures

At this time, Happy Gilmore 2 does not currently have a set release date, though we could see the grand return of comedy's favorite golfers (sorry Caddyshack) as early as 2025.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Image via Universal Pictures

For the past few years, Adam Sandler and Happy Madison have been enjoying a wildly successful first-look partnership with Netflix, making Sandler Hollywood's best-paid actor as of March 2024. With success like that, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is producing and developing Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix also has plenty of experience with legacy sequels to classic comedies, such as with the recent release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Does this dash any hopes of Happy Gilmore 2 getting a theatrical release? Not necessarily. Netflix does occasionally release higher profile releases simultaneously on streaming and in theaters, so we'll just have to wait and see if the Happy Gilmore sequel will get that treatment.

5 Does 'Happy Gilmore 2' Have a Trailer?

Since production only just started on Happy Gilmore 2, we don't have a trailer for the sequel as of ta-ta-today, junior (to quote another Adam Sandler classic).

4 Who Stars in 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Close

Happy Gilmore just wouldn't be Happy Gilmore without Adam Sandler, and thankfully, the comedic icon will indeed be returning for Happy Gilmore 2. The star of classics like Billy Madison and The Wedding Singer, Sandler has stuck to his guns for his brand of comedy for decades to great success, for better or worse. Since collaborating with Netflix, Sandler's career has continued to soar while staying true to his roots, most recently with films like the Murder Mystery detective films, the not-so-spooky family horror film Hubie Halloween, and the light-hearted animated musical Leo. That being said, Sandler has also been proving himself as a surprisingly stellar force in more dramatic roles, such as a shady jewelry dealer in Uncut Gems, an overwhelmed basketball talent scout in Hustle, and a lonely astronaut in Spaceman.

Adam Sandler also isn't the only star of the original that will be returning for Happy Gilmore. In fact, the entire existence of Happy Gilmore 2 was accidentally revealed early by Christopher McDonald, whose performance as the arrogant rival golfer Shooter McGavin is one of his most popular roles. Christopher McDonald recently made appearances in Secret Invasion and Hacks, and he even has an alleged Shooter McGaving cameo in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Also returning is Modern Family star Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest, Virginia Venit, who previously reunited with Sandler on Hubie Halloween.

As for new cast members, musician and Bullet Train star Bad Bunny has joined the cast of Happy Gilmore 2. He's also joined by Sandler movie regular Nick Swardson, Sandler's Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Sandler also mentioned that, when writing for Happy Gilmore 2 was taking place while previous cast members Carl Weathers, Bob Barker, and Joe Flaherty were still alive, though all three have sadly since passed away.

Finally, we are all holding out hope that Ben Stiller reprises his role as Hal L, especially since the character had a cameo in Hubie Halloween.

3 What Is the 'Happy Gilmore' Story So Far?

Image via Universal Pictures

For as long as Happy Gilmore could remember, he always wanted to be a hockey player. However, after years of trying out and getting into fights all the time, it just doesn't seem to be getting anywhere. Happy gets even more desperate when disaster strikes and his grandma (Frances Bay) is evicted from her home, forcing her into a retirement home run by a cruel orderly named Hal L. Happy finds an unlikely source of income in making bets at the local driving range, and his skill hitting a golf ball is immediately picked up on by Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers) - a former pro who had his arm bitten off by a hungry alligator.

Chubbs encourages Happy to enter a professional competition, and while he's not someone who the pros would call an orthodox golfer, he still becomes an approachable fan favorite. This doesn't sit well with the former golden boy of golf, Shooter McGavin, who starts to use every dirty trick at his disposal to take Happy down. It doesn't work, of course, and Happy ends up proving all the skeptics wrong as he finds his true calling for golf.

2 Who is Making 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Image via Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be directed Kyle Newacheck, who previously collaborated with Adam Sandler on Murder Mystery. Newacheck has plenty of experience directing televised comedy thanks to his work on Workaholics, What We Do in the Shadows, and more. Adam Sandler himself is writing Happy Gilmore 2 alongside his longtime screenwriting partner Tim Herlihy.

1 When Did 'Happy Gilmore 2' Start Filming?

Image via Universal

As of September 9th, 2024, filming on Happy Gilmore 2 has officially begun, meaning it won't be too long before we see Happy Gilmore on-screen again.

Until then, the first Happy Gilmore is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Happy Gilmore (1996) Release Date February 16, 1996 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Main Genre Comedy Writers Tim Herlihy , Adam Sandler

Watch on Peacock