Netflix is looking to have a huge 2025 with the release of Wednesday Season 2 and Stranger Things’ final season. However, on the film side of their lineup, they also look to compete in a big way this year. This includes Happy Gilmore 2 teeing off with Adam Sandler alongside most of the original cast. The long awaited sequel is expected to return to the green this summer and Happy looks to have some real competition this time around as a new featurette has just lit up the fairway.

The latest 35-second long behind-the-scenes featurette takes us to the set of Happy Gilmore 2. Alongside Sandler’s Happy and Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin, the video highlights real-life pro golfers like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler soaking in the sights of the sequel's production. Ben Stiller, who returns as the evil Hal L. in the film, can also be seen having conversations with some of the PGA’s best talent. It's going to be exciting to see how they’ll be used and what cameos will be on Happy’s next tour. Whatever the case may be, like the original, Happy Gilmore 2 looks to have an authentic golf backdrop with a very humorous twist.

What's ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ About?

While there’s still a lot of secrets left in Happy’s golf bag of tricks, a short trailer for the sequel released late last year showcased a rematch between Happy and Shooter McGavin. This is all the while teasing his life beyond golf with his returning love-interest Virginia Venit, played once again by Julie Bowen. The cast also includes Travis Kelce and Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny, the latter of which is playing Happy's new caddy. As for pro golfers, in addition to Mcllroy and Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris will be facing off against Happy as well.

When it comes to Sandler’s legacy of work, Happy Gilmore is arguably his most beloved film. It was a hilarious sports comedy that was all things stupid, joyful, and lovable. It's been almost 30 years since the first film came out, so it’ll be interesting to see what Sandler has up his sleeve all these years later. Over the last decade, the comedic actor has had an extensive relationship with Netflix, starring in films like Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween, and Hustle.

Happy Gilmore 2 doesn't have an exact release date yet, but you can stream Happy Gilmore now on AMC+ before the sequel hits Netflix later this year. Before fans return to their Happy place, you can view Happy Gilmore 2’s new Pro Golfer featurette below.