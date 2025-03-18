Netflix has officially unveiled the first trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, which also comes with the news that the Adam Sandler-led legacy sequel will be released on July 25. For the first time in nearly 30 years, Sandler will return as the golfing hockey player who took the world by storm in 1996, and he’s not the only one back in the saddle for another ride. Ben Stiller will also reprise his iconic role as Hal L. and he even makes an appearance in the newly-released teaser trailer, along with original star Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit. It also wouldn’t be a Happy Gilmore movie without Shooter McGavin, and you can bet your gold jacket that Christopher McDonald is back to give Sandler a hard time in Happy Gilmore 2.

Tim Herlihy wrote the original Happy Gilmore movie along with Adam Sandler, and the same writing duo penned the script for the sequel, but Dennis Dugan was replaced by Kyle Newacheck as director. Happy Gilmore 2 has also recruited a lineup of real PGA stars for roles in the film, such as John Daly, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy, all of whom can be seen in the first official teaser trailer. Other stars such as Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and Travis Kelce have also been tapped to star alongside Sandler in the sequel. The original Happy Gilmore earned scores of 61% from critics and 85% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but it became a cult classic in the years following its release. Only time will tell if Sandler and the crew can deliver a sequel worthy of following its predecessor.

Will ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Be in Theaters?

Happy Gilmore 2 will not be released in theaters and will instead premiere exclusively on Netflix this summer. This model has been a major point of conversation over the last few weeks, largely thanks to the premiere of The Electric State, which reportedly cost well over $300 million to produce and will not have a chance to recuperate any earnings at the box office. Many feel that if Netflix is going to put the money into producing major blockbusters, it should at least give them a chance on the big screen. The budget for Happy Gilmore 2 has yet to be confirmed, but fans would certainly show up to theaters to see such an anticipated legacy sequel if given the chance.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25. Check out the official teaser trailer for the film above and watch the first Happy Gilmore on Tubi.