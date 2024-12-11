Adam Sandler is ready to tee off with Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to his beloved 1996 comedy. Sandler recently revealed on The Dan Patrick Show that principal photography has wrapped on the Netflix follow-up, directed by Kyle Newacheck (Game Over, Man!) and has also revealed that, while they don't have an official date set, the team behind the project is eyeing up a summer premiere date with Sandler aiming for July for the movie to take its bow on Netflix. Returning to the role of Happy Gilmore, an overgrown man child with a supersonic golf swing and prone to temper tantrums, Sandler admitted he was feeling the pressure of living up to what came before it:

"A lot — I want it to be great. It’s on your mind. We’ve got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together and keeps it going from start to finish, and that’s the goal. We’ll see. We’re definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence.”

Sandler added that the team wrapped production on the day of his interview with Patrick. “It’s the last day,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen, but we’re trying to get it done in time for July. Not July 4th, but around then.”

Who Else is in 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

The sequel is full of returning faces and newcomers, and we suspect a lot of the big names will be appearing at some sort of Pro Am tournament similar to that which Bob Barker appeared in the original. Christopher McDonald will reprise his role as the infamous Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen returns as Virginia Venit, and Ben Stiller is back as Hal, the delightfully sadistic nursing home orderly. Newcomers include Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), and Bad Bunny.

There will also be a ton of celebrity cameos, including golf icon Jack Nicklaus and famous boyfriend Travis Kelce, with Sandler confirming that the legendary musician Eminem would be appearing, having filmed a day's worth of action:

“Eminem was cool. He came by, and he was great. He shot and shot, and it was insane. He said a million things we can use and a million things that we’re glad we have him on tape.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to hit Netflix in July 2025.