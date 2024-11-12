"Okay listen up everybody! Turn up your volumes! Announcement!" We've got good news! Not only is filming for Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore sequel officially underway, but new set photos have officially confirmed that Ben Stiller will be back for Happy Gilmore 2 as the evil orderly Hal L. In his small but memorable role in the original film, Hal L was the seemingly benevolent staff member who was taking care of Happy's grandmother (Frances Bay) in the nursing home, only for him to reveal himself as a cruel overseer exploiting the home's patients for profit.

On November 8, 2024, photos surfaced from the set of Happy Gilmore 2 while filming was taking place in New Jersey. There, both Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller were spotted, with Stiller trading in his orderly uniform for what appears to be a biker outfit (though he still has his signature Hal L name tag). This technically marks Hal L's third feature film appearance in an Adam Sandler movie, as the character made a brief cameo appearance at the start of Hubie Halloween.

Stiller's involvement adds even more high-profile names to the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, which includes both returning favorites from the original and brand-new faces. In addition to Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, Happy Gilmore 2 will also see the return of Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin (the latter of whom let slip the sequel was in development before it was officially announced). The cast also includes The Substance star Margaret Qualley, Bullet Train star Bad Bunny, NFL star Travis Kelce, and more.

Ben Stiller Is on the Cusp of a Comedy Comeback with 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Close

Despite being the star of hit comedies like Zoolander and Tropic Thunder, Ben Stiller has been on something of an acting hiatus, only appearing in brief cameo roles in movies and shows like Hubie Halloween and Krapopolis. That's not to say Stiller still hasn't been active in the entertainment industry, as he recently directed numerous episodes of Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series, Severance. Still, Ben Stiller is poised to make a comeback to starring roles in comedy as early as this year, with the holiday-themed Nutcrackers set to hit screens by the end of 2024.

Happy Gilmore 2 does not currently have a release date. The original Happy Gilmore film is currently streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Happy Gilmore Release Date February 16, 1996 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Adam Sandler , Christopher McDonald , Julie Bowen , Frances Bay , Carl Weathers , Allen Covert Runtime 92 Writers Tim Herlihy , Adam Sandler

Watch on Hulu