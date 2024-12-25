A very happy holidays for Adam Sandler fans! Netflix has officially released the teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the fan-favorite 1996 film. In it, we see Sandler as Happy Gilmore donning his trusty hockey jersey, stepping up to putt on the green. As the teaser continues, we get a glimpse of NFL tight-end (and Taylor Swift's sweetheart) Travis Kelce dressed as a member of the club Happy is playing at. His character tells Happy "It's good to have you back, Mr. Gilmore." Good indeed!

Fans also get a glimpse of Julie Bowen's return to the film as Virginia Venit. The Modern Family star sits on a porch with Sandler saying "we've only just begun." Further building the anticipation is the final scene of the teaser between Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) in a cemetery, muttering each other's names and puffing out their chests, ready to brawl. Netflix teases the movie will release sometime next year. Sandler has previously teased the movie is expected by Summer 2025. Though not featured in the teaser trailer, we know from an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, that Ben Stiller will also be reprising his role as the sinister Hal L in a big way. "There is a good reveal in the movie having to do with Hal’s name that I won’t say," Stiller told Collider last month.

"It's Good To Have You Back, Mr. Gilmore"

The original Happy Gilmore movie is one of Sandler's best. In his 90s hey-day of films, Happy Gilmore follows the character of the same name (following the pattern of other Sandler movies such as Billy Madison and Little Nicky). Happy is an aspiring hockey player with the temper to match. He soon figures out just how good he is at golf (with a little fine-tuning from "Chubbs" played by the late great Carl Weathers) and realizes that he can use that talent to help save his grandmother's home. With both Stiller and McDonald set to reprise their roles, Happy's greatest rivals will be returning, so it will be interesting to see what the conflict is nearly 30 years later.

The first Happy Gilmore movie is currently available to stream for free on Tubi. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on Happy Gilmore 2.

