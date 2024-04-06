The Big Picture Adam Sandler's 1990s movies revolutionized comedy.

Adam Sandler's focus might have shifted to drama in recent years with Uncut Gems, Hustle, and Spaceman, but the actor completely revolutionized comedy in the 1990s. Following his success on Saturday Night Live, Sandler succeeded in playing eccentric, over-the-top man-children who are forced to prove their merits through increasingly ridiculous circumstances. Despite their raunchy elements, Sandler’s early comedy work combined genuine sweetness with an irreverent dosage of surrealism that appealed to audiences of all ages. While films like The Wedding Singer and Billy Madison certainly have their fans, Happy Gilmore is often cited as the peak of Sander’s comedy roles. Happy Gilmore includes one of the funniest cameos in any Sandler movie and the scene's star, Bob Barker, had a very specific request.

Bob Barker Has the Funniest Scene in ‘Happy Gilmore'

Like many of Sandler’s comedies, Happy Gilmore is an underdog story that revolves around a major competition, and just so happens to incorporate a fair amount of celebrity cameos. Sandler stars as the titular sports star, whose short temper and inability to follow the rules makes him a shaky prospect in the ice hockey tournament. Upon realizing that his grandmother (Frances Fray) owes an inordinate amount of cash to the IRS, Happy decides that he must find a way to pay her back before her home is foreclosed. When he discovers his grandfather’s golf clubs while movers are entering his grandmother’s house, Happy decides to take up golfing. The film invokes humor by showing how ill-suited a temperamental, highly aggressive character like Happy is for a “gentleman's sport” like golf.

Despite causing a ruckus with his bad attitude, Happy manages to advance in the tournament and evade the jeers of the heckler Donald (Joe Flaherty). Happy slowly learns to have patience and ignore the crowd’s reactions, but Donald’s taunts get the better of him during a stretch of the competition that includes celebrity partners. Happy is paired with Barker, who appears as himself; after Happy’s performance is thrown off by Donald’s heckling, Sandler and Barker get into a hilariously ill-tempered fist fight. Barker’s brutal punching of Happy makes for one of the most unexpectedly hilarious physical gags in the film.

Although the scene itself is played for laughs, Barker’s appearance in Happy Gilmore has a significant impact on the story. After his meltdown results in backlash from Commissioner Doug Thompson (Dennis Dugan), Happy realizes that the crowd is simply there to watch him have a breakdown. He begins to understand that if he uses his rage to his advantage, he can avoid being thwarted by bullies like Donald and find success in the competition. Barker’s appearance, which in of itself was a novelty, accompanies a major shift in Happy’s perspective on the sport of golf. It’s this surprisingly nuanced commentary on the temperamental nature of both sports stars and fans that makes Happy Gilmore one of Sandler’s best films.

Bob Barker Wanted To Throw Real Punches in ‘Happy Gilmore'

Barker was not the first choice to play Happy’s celebrity partner. Sandler revealed that he and his co-writer Tim Herlihy had originally written the scene with the longtime television announcer and host Ed McMahon in mind, as his connection to the world of sports reporting would have fit perfectly within the story of Happy Gilmore. McMahon’s refusal, on the grounds that he was working on another project, forces Sandler to come up with a different celebrity for the critical scene. The notion of Barker, then an icon for his role as the host of The Price Is Right, was floated as a distant possibility. It came to Sandler’s great surprise that Barker actually seemed interested in doing the scene.

Although he was enthusiastic about the project, Barker only agreed to appear in Happy Gilmore if he could perform the stunts for real. Barker was then neighbors with Chuck Norris, a highly skilled martial arts star known for his roles in several iconic action films. Barker had learned to spar with Norris, and thought that he could utilize his new skills during the critical brawl with Happy after they lost the competition. As a result, all the punches that Barker throws at Sandler in the film were performed for real.

Although his television career was legendary in its own right, Barker’s appearance in Happy Gilmore became one of the most iconic moments in his career. It certainly helped introduce his image to a generation of younger viewers who may not have been familiar with his reality show work. Upon Barker’s death in 2023, Sandler penned a heartfelt tribute acknowledging how much he had enjoyed his experiences on Happy Gilmore.

Adam Sandler's ‘Happy Gilmore’ Does Cameos Right

Sure, cameos are often used in comedy films to elicit surprise laughs, but they can easily become a lazy trend that takes the place of a well-earned joke. While cameos are often used as gimmicks and Sandler is no stranger to getting his celebrity friends to appear in his films, Barker’s performance in Happy Gilmore is brilliant because he’s giving an actual performance. By lashing out in such extreme anger, it’s evident that Barker is playing a heightened version of himself. The physicality he showed during his brawl with Sandler is evidence of how seriously he had committed to the material.

Barker’s cameo in Happy Gilmore is why it's one of Sandler’s best films, as it relies on a clever conceit and not just a random moment. Many of Sandler’s Netflix comedies feature star-studded casts, though they’ve failed to create memorable moments like the Barker scene. It’s a sequence that is so effective that even those unfamiliar with Barker’s work can find something to laugh about.

