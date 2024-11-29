Happy Gilmore is not too good for its new home, as the 1996 classic comedy from Adam Sandler is heading to Tubi from next month, December 1, in news that should delight those keen to get another viewing of the movie in, before the eagerly anticipated sequel birdies its way onto Netflix in 2025. Sandler of course is reprising his role as the titular character, Happy Gilmore.

The first movie stars Sandler as an angry, temper-tantrum-prone hockey player who, when he discovers how far he can drive a golf ball, joins the tour to help save his grandmother's house. Along the way, he runs into Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, the pro golf tour public relations director who becomes Happy's romantic interest, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, an arrogant tour golfer with some tremendous catchphrases, and the late Carl Weathers as Chubbs, Happy's coach and mentor.

Ben Stiller is Reprising His Role From 'Happy Gilmore'

When the sequel arrives, one other star reprising their role from the original film is Ben Stiller, who played the psychotic Hal L., one of the wardens of the retirement community populated by Happy's beloved Grandma. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub last week, Stiller explained how he couldn't say no to the role:

"I'm always ready to play Hal L. You don't get the opportunity to play Hal L that often. Weirdly, I got to do Hal L in Hubie Halloween a few years ago. He had him at the beginning of that movie working at this insane asylum. So, Hal L — I'm saying this now in retrospect because I just did it — was so much fun. As we were doing, and I was there with Adam, I was flashing back to whatever it was, however many years ago, and just being so grateful that we're both still here and able to connect."

Stiller also added that his long relationship with Sandler was the main reason for him doing the role again, mixed with the fact that it's just great fun to play a character who is nothing short of detestable. "I love Adam. He's a dear friend," Stiller continued. "And the opportunity to do that guy is just so much fun because he has no redeeming characteristics. I think he's a good person inside. I think he's misunderstood. It bothers him that everybody loves Happy. You don't have to worry about making him likable, so it's really fun to just go for it. We had the best time."

Happy Gilmore arrives on Tubi on December 1. Happy Gilmore 2 is set to hit Netflix in March 2025.