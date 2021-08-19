Happy Gilmore brought joy to many Adam Sandler fans throughout the years, and now professional golfers have taken to celebrating the movie for its 25th anniversary! In a new video for Team TaylorMade, golfers Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, and Tommy Fleetwood all try their best to do Happy Gilmore's iconic swing.

The golf comedy film has Sandler playing Happy Gilmore, a man who dreams of playing hockey but finds his talent lies in golf, and when his grandmother's house needs saving, he joins a golf tournament to win money and help her. It's one of Sandler's best films and is a beloved classic. So what better way to celebrate its 25th anniversary than with professional athletes attempting Happy's iconic swing?

25 years is a long while for a movie to hold up but Happy Gilmore still delights audiences with cameos from Bob Barker, star performances from actors like Julie Bowen and Carl Weathers, and more. Happy Gilmore was the kind of comedy that took a love for the sport and also made fun of it a bit, which was Sandler's charm in the '90s and early '00s. From Happy Gilmore to The Waterboy and beyond, he clearly loved the things he was poking fun at, and so to see professionals like Woods, Fleetwood, and Wolff all step up to the tee and run at the golf ball like Happy did is hilariously delightful.

The swing itself is sort of simple. Basically, Happy would run up to the tee and swing with all his might; not something we normally see with golf and something that, originally, made people laugh at him in the film. So seeing someone like Woods run up to the tee and swing is hilarious.

The video has the golfers trying to figure out the best way to honor Happy Gilmore and his iconic swing while also seeing who does it the best — and truly, they're sort of cheating. They keep running up and stopping a bit, but you have to just go full body into it if you're really trying to be your authentic Happy Gilmore self.

To celebrate the iconic Happy Gilmore's 25th anniversary, we had Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Tommy Fleetwood try their hand at the swing that made Gilmore a legend. With a running start, Team TaylorMade gave it their best shot. Who do you think had the best Happy swing?

