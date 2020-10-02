Exclusive ‘Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!’ Clip Introduces Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

When Crystal Cove is terrorized by a swarm of feisty flying jack-o-lanterns, Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang spring back in action in Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

We have an exclusive clip from the brand-new animated holiday film to share with you today before it arrives on DVD and Digital October 6, 2020, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! features Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — who makes a stylish appearance in this clip — as they join everyone’s favorite teen sleuths in a thrilling, action-packed Halloween adventure the whole family can enjoy together.

Check out the clip below:

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy’s favorite holiday is upon us! With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanters, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!

You can also watch the movie’s trailer here ahead of it’s arrival on DVD and Digital platforms next week:

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film also stars Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye as himself. Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! was executive produced by Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons), and was written, produced and directed by Maxwell Atoms.

You’ll be able to see the cast and crew of Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! during next weekend’s virtual New York Comic Con and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s panel. Also keep an eye out for my chat with writer / director / producer Atoms next week!

