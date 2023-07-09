Happy Madison Productions has produced many fan-favorite movies for over two decades. Founded by Adam Sandler in 1999, it also features Sandler in some of its most beloved comedies as various buffoonish characters with hearts of gold. Although many of these Sandler movies were hated by critics, from the likes of Grown Ups to Mr. Deeds, the production company has brought to life many feel-good comedies that audiences love. Its name was also inspired by two of the actor's earlier box office hits, Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, in a satisfying nod to two of his quintessential comedies. But the man in the Happy Madison logo, who can be seen after hitting a golf ball into the shattering screen, is of an even more personal origin than you might think.

RELATED: Adam Sandler's Love of Basketball Goes Beyond 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler's 'Hustle' Character Was Inspired by the Same Person

Image via Netflix

Happy Madison's logo features a man in a golf course setting, sporting a graying beard and mustache and holding a golf club ahead of him. This familiar face, in fact, belonged to Adam Sandler's late father Stanley Sandler, who died of lung cancer in 2003. The extent to which his father's legacy influenced his projects is apparent, with Sandler interweaving a tribute to his beloved dad throughout many of his movies. While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Sandler explains how he also chose the first name of his Hustle character "Stanley Sugerman" in an ode to his father, and for the role, grew out his beard to resemble how his dad looked while Sandler was growing up. This fictional character and his father shared numerous positive attributes, as Sandler fondly recounts, including being dedicated, hard-working, and passionate about coaching him and his friends in different sports (including golf) as is seen in the famous logo.

Not only does the Happy Madison logo feature Sandler's father, but it also includes a soundbite of the word "terrific" which is often wrongly accredited to Stanley himself. With Stanley's image mouthing the word in the logo, it is easy to see how many would make this assumption. However, due to it being created after his father passed away, Adam Sandler decided to perform his best imitation of his father and voiced the audio himself. The result is so convincing that even Adam Sandler's own mother still thinks it was recorded by Stanley, with Sandler keeping up the pretense as a kind gesture to her.

Despite the voice in the logo not actually belonging to his late father, Stanley's vocal skills can be found in another Happy Madison work. In the animated film Eight Crazy Nights, a Chanukah musical comedy film about a man suffering from alcoholism who is sentenced to community service, Stanley Sandler voices the character of "Davey's Dad." Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler was also a voice actor in the film, alongside several other relatives of Sandler, making for a wholly family-led production. To those that enjoyed this Sandler family animated musical and were hoping for a new one, Leo is set to be released by the end of 2023, in which Sandler stars as a lizard alongside Jackie Sandler and their children.

Adam Sandler Keeps His Father's Memory Alive

Image via Sony

As is mirrored by the reverence many of Sandler's movies show for past comedy legends, Adam Sandler has been known to honor his late father's memory in more ways than one. At the end of 50 First Dates, in which Sandler starred opposite Drew Barrymore, there is a more direct dedication to Stanley Sandler's memory, which includes the message that they "will always try to make [him] proud." It could be said that Sandler has more than succeeded in doing this, in the creation of his iconic comedy movies loved by the world, which are introduced by his touching tribute to Stanley doing what he loved: golfing.