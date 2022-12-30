Few holiday specials present such a strong mixture of depressing and wholesome than the Peanuts gang. Charlie Brown’s (Chad Allen) adventures battling all the negative aspects of his life, as well as the usual happy and wholesome endings to those situations, are strangely and charmingly relatable.

During the holiday season, many of us watch and rewatch the classics, like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving or A Charlie Brown Christmas, both of which are perfect encapsulations of their respective holidays. However, one Charlie Brown special goes mostly unnoticed and deserves much more love than it gets: Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!

RELATED: How 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and Other Peanuts Specials Deal With Depression

'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!' Has a Plot That Stands Out

Image via CBS

With the new year rapidly approaching much to the excitement of all his friends, Charlie Brown is blindsided by a last-minute book report assignment from a particularly cruel teacher (who assigns Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace to a third-grade class?). Overwhelmed and anxious because of the dry reading, his inability to comprehend the literature, and the looming deadline, Charlie Brown dedicates much of his time to finding ways to understand the assignment better, even going so far as to try audiobook and game versions of the story.

But there’s more for poor Charlie Brown to worry about. Peppermint Patty (Kristie Baker) pressures him into going to a New Year’s party, where everyone will be dancing and having a good time. Charlie Brown still has a lot of work to do, but he decides to try his best to have fun at the party too. In fact, he even musters the courage to attempt to invite his crush, the Little Red-Haired Girl, to the party (even when his worst and most irrational fears come true when his arm gets stuck in the mail slot and the door opens).

His best efforts are thwarted in the end, though. In true Charlie Brown fashion, he nods off at the party while reading Tolstoy and sleeps right through midnight. Unlike other Charlie Brown endings, however, this time there doesn’t seem to be much of a bright side. Charlie Brown hears that the Little Red-Haired Girl not only attended the party (he missed her), but that she ended up dancing with Linus (Jeremy Miller) instead (ouch). As if that wasn’t bad enough, he gets a bad grade on his book report assignment and discovers that a future assignment will consist of reading Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky (seriously, what is up with this teacher?), indicating that something similar will happen again.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! stands out when compared to other winter holiday specials starring the Peanuts gang. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving ends with Peppermint Patty learning a lesson on thankfulness and Charlie Brown and his friends singing on the way to his grandmother’s house, while A Charlie Brown Christmas ends with all of Charlie Brown’s friends showing their support by fixing up his Christmas tree. This time, though, Charlie Brown isn’t given any positive external rewards for his efforts, and the support of his friends only goes so far— after all, he never did get to dance with his crush or do well on his school assignment. In fact, Charlie Brown’s new year promises to be even harder than the last.

'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!' Delivers a Satisfying Message

Image via CBS

The beauty of this particular Charlie Brown story is that even though he doesn’t succeed in any of his goals and ends up in a worse place than before, Charlie Brown never gives up trying to apply himself and do better. When faced with the immensely difficult task of reading and comprehending a book that’s above his reading level (the consensus is that Charlie Brown is around eight years old, a little young to be reading a 500,000-word novel), he approaches the situation with the intent to get it done and to get it done well. Even though his attitude is pessimistic as always, Charlie Brown applies himself as best as he can and even goes out of his way to try to comprehend the literature in ways that are more easily digestible to him, such as listening to the story on an audiobook or interacting with it via a computer game.

Charlie Brown is often too shy and scared to approach the Little Red-Haired Girl, but this time he commits to inviting her to a party, specifically to go with him. He lists off his many fears to Linus, who tells him that he worries over the most “impossible things.” When that “impossible” fear comes true, Charlie Brown doesn’t give up (even though his body language implies that he’s given up even before he says a word) and continues on his mission to invite the Little Red-Haired Girl, while stuck in her door. He pushes through and doesn’t give up.

This is perhaps one of the most interesting life lessons that Charlie Brown learned during one of his holiday specials. He did work hard, and he did apply himself—and it still wasn’t enough. It’s okay to fail sometimes. Charlie Brown is so familiar with failure that he expects it out of every situation. And even when you try your hardest, things may not turn out the way you want them to. In fact, things might go from bad to worse, despite your best efforts.

But Charlie Brown did find a silver lining where there wasn’t one before: he praises himself for making such a good effort. He failed to get a good grade, but his D minus isn’t an F. All of his efforts didn’t go to complete waste. And even though someone else ended up spending time with the Little Red-Haired Girl, he still improved his social skills and pushed through his fear and depression long enough to put himself out there, be vulnerable, and invite her to the party.

Just because a situation ends in what seems to be a complete failure, doesn’t mean we need to see it that way. Charlie Brown ends up being proud of his efforts, and even though he didn’t accomplish what he set out to do, good grief did he try. Despite being in a tough spot and unable to succeed, Charlie Brown is still proud of himself for doing his best, and that lesson is just as valuable as any other life lesson, Peanuts or no.

'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!' Matches Its Lesson to Its Holiday

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! never gets a truly happy ending, nor does Charlie Brown himself receive any form of external validation for his hard work—and that’s something that happens a lot a few months after the new year. How many of us have gotten a gym membership in January only to completely lose interest by March?

Not only is this life lesson valuable, but it’s also relatable, and it’s very important to be proud of our own achievements and best efforts, whether they lead to success. Alongside other, more positive themes like thankfulness or Christmas spirit, or even lessons from other Peanuts holiday specials like Easter or Halloween, the less positive, more realistic portrayal of the new year matches its holiday perfectly, even if it does stand out as less inspiring.

In the end, it’s just as important to recognize unrewarded hard work as it is to reward successful hard work, and Charlie Brown proves that here. There’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!, so let’s give it more love this year. Its lesson and charm should be appreciated, even if it doesn’t always make the list of popular Peanuts holiday classics.