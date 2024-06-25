The Big Picture Happy Place by Emily Henry selected for Netflix series produced by Nuyorican Productions led by Jennifer Lopez & Benny Medina.

Story follows Harriet and Wyn navigating their breakup while hiding it from friends at their annual Maine cottage vacation.

Lopez and Nuyorican Productions continue successful partnership with Netflix, emphasizing diversity in female-led projects.

Happy Place, the 2023 adult romance novel by New York Times best-selling author Emily Henry, has been selected by Netflix for Nuyorican Productions, the famous production company founded by Jennifer Lopez and her manager, Benny Medina. Deadline reports that the book will be adapted as a series, with producers and streaming executives already setting up meetings with writers. Henry is popularly known for not only this successful romance novel, but also other bestsellers, like Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation and Book Lovers.

Published by The Berkley, Happy Place is a heartwarming story that follows Harriet Kilpatrick and Wyn Connor, who have been a perfect couple for eight years, starting from when they met in college. However, they split five months ago and still haven’t told their best friends. Soon enough, the duo find themselves sharing a bedroom at the Maine cottage that has been their friend group’s annual vacation spot for the past ten years; still, they keep on hiding their breakup from their friends.

Reports reveal that Natalie Haack Flores, the Vice President of Development at Nuyorican, brought the project to the producers. In addition, the producers for the adaptation will be Nuyorican’s Lopez, Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Lopez is represented by CAA, The Medina Co, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Netflix & Nuyorican Productions Have An Ongoing Partnership

The upcoming Netflix project comes on the heels of Lopez’s sci-fi movie Atlas, which also saw Netflix partnering with Nuyorican. The film was released by the streamer on May 24, 2004, after which it gained 72.7 million views globally, a major win for the actress and producer following the 2023 action-thriller, The Mother, her very first collaboration with the streamer. The Mother, which tells the story of an assassin (Lopez) whose sole mission is to protect her daughter, is the ninth most-watched movie on Netflix with 136.4 million views. These collaborations come after Netflix announced in 2021 that it would be signing on to a multi-year first-look deal with Lopez and Nuyorican, which has so far been a successful deal. The deal covers feature films, TV series and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

As for the upcoming Happy Place adaptation, details about its release are yet to be revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for future updates.