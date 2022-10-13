AMC+ released the first-look images of the third and final season of Happy Valley, a British drama starring Sarah Lancashire as the fierce Sergeant Catherine Cawood. The six-episode final season will see Seargent Cawood involved in a murder investigation that will force her to be closer to her nemesis, Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

In the first-look images, we see Tommy will get a new look in prison, with a big scar marking his forehead. Tommy is a murderer, sex offender, and the unwanted father of Catherine’s grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah). Ryan, who also got a first-look image of his own, is now sixteen-years-old and trying to deal with the fact he has a biological father in prison. It’s not easy either to know his biological father raped his mother, a truth that threatens to tear the young man apart. To make matters worse, Catherine’s involvement with Tommy during her new investigation will only make Ryan more confused in Season 3 of Happy Valley.

The first-look images also feature Sergeant Cawood with a bloody nose after a police raid. We still don’t know in detail which dangers await the police officer in the upcoming season, but the image underlines how the stakes are higher than ever, just as Catherine gets ready to retire. Finally, the first-look images tease the return of Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) as Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright.

Season 3 of Happy Valley also sees the return of fan-favorites Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem. Roundup the cast are Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley, Mollie Winnard, and newcomers Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising), Jack Bandeira (Sex Education), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Anthony Flanagan (Gentleman Jack). The critically-acclaimed series was created by writer Sally Wainwright.

The first two seasons of the show are currently available on AMC+. Check out Happy Valley Season 3’s first-look images and synopsis below.

