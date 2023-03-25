AMC+ has set the premiere date for critically-acclaimed crime drama Happy Valley's third and final season. Fans of the British crime drama will get to join fierce Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) on her investigation when the season debuts on Monday, May 22. Happy Valley season three will be available to watch exclusively on Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Happy Valley season three was announced for renewal in October 2021, after a six-year hiatus. It was also announced that the season, which began filming in 2022, will have six episodes with Cawood reuniting with her nemesis Tommy Lee (James Norton), who is in prison. The show's creator Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack) had also teased that the season will follow the Sergeant as she discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim.

The final season will also follow a series of events sparked by the discovery of the remains found by Cawood. This discovery will also be the cause of Cawood's renewed interaction with Lee, who is a murderer and rapist and also the father of Cawood's grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah). The season will also focus on Ryan, who is now sixteen, as he tries to come to terms with having a biological father who raped his mother and is also in prison while dealing with his grandmother's relationship with his father. The six-episode season will also see Clare Cartwright (Siobhan Finneran) return as the devoted sister of Cawood.

Image via Netflix

How To Catch-up With Season 1 and 2 of 'Happy Valley'

On Acorn TV, Season 1 is now available to watch, and Season 2 will be available on Monday, April 3. You can catch Season 1 on marathon on BBC America on Monday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 10, with two episodes airing at 11pm ET/PT back-to-back. Season two will air on Monday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 17, at the same time, airing two episodes back-to-back. Both seasons are also available to watch on AMC+.

Happy Valley season three is written and created by Wainwright. She also directs alongside Patrick Harkins and Fergus O'Brien. The season is produced by Jessica Taylor and executive produced by Wainwright, Lancashire, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. Lookout Point produces for BBC with AMC Networks co-producing. BBC Studios handles distribution of the series.

Happy Valley season three will premiere on Monday, May 22, and it will be available to watch on AMC+, BBC America, and Acorn TV.