Fans of Sergeant Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) rejoice, as a third and final season go the hit British crime drama Happy Valley has been given the go-ahead after a six-year hiatus. The gritty series is set to film its third and final season in 2022. It has been confirmed the final season will contain six episodes and will reunite Lancashire with James Norton as Cawood’s nemesis Tommy Lee Royce, the nefarious murderer, sex offender, and unwanted father of Cawood’s grandson Ryan. Sioban Finneran will also return as Cawood’s sister, Clare. Further cast announcements have yet to be made.

Creator Sally Wainwright has teased that the upcoming season will follow Cawood as she discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim. This discovery will be a road that leads her back to Royce, which will only cause more strife as Ryan, now sixteen, is now living with her and, after the events of Season 2, is seeking forgiveness for Royce (his biological father) from the Cawood clan. Cawood will, of course, still battle the seemingly never-ending drug problem, facing both the users and the suppliers, all the while enjoying the sweet lure of retirement that is on the horizon.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: TV Performer of the Week: Sarah Lancashire, ‘Happy Valley’

Wainwright has expressed satisfaction about returning to the series for its third and final season, adding in a statement:

“I’m delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC."

Season 3 will see significant changes behind the camera as Lookout Point, a production company wholly owned by BBC Studios will take over the role of the production company. During the first two seasons, Happy Valley was produced by Red Production Company and StudioCanal. In the U.S., Netflix originally had exclusive rights to both Happy Valley Season 1 and 2, but AMC has stepped onboard and will serve as co-producer, becoming the new season’s North American home.

First debuting in 2014, Happy Valley quickly became a massive hit for BBC One, earning 9.3 million viewers and several BAFTA awards for drama series, writing, and for Wainwright’s performance as Cawood. Happy Valley's first two seasons can be viewed on AMC+, with a premiere date for Season 3 yet to be announced.

KEEP READING: New ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Image Shows Geralt of Rivia Is Angry and Ready for Battle

'The Wonder Years' Reboot Gets Full-Season Order at ABC "Lend me your ear and I'll sing you a song."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email