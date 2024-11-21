Reba McEntire really is a survivor, as her new sitcom Happy's Place is already getting more episodes. NBC has officially picked up Happy's Place for a full season, with new episodes now in development for the workplace comedy. The news follows the show's series premiere, which successfully raked in more than 14 million viewers.

The country music star's significant return to network television sees Reba McEntire star as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her late father's family-owned restaurant. Things take a dramatic twist when Bobbie learns she isn't the sole inheritor of the business, as she soon learns about a much younger half-sister named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). The discovery of a new family member completely changes Bobbie's perspective on her father, but the more time she spends with Isabella, the more she begins to care for her long-lost sibling.

The official synopsis of Happy's Place reads as follows:

"Giving family their best shot. The iconic Reba McEntire returns to TV comedy in this heartfelt new series as Bobbie, a tough but lovable woman who inherits her late father’s Tennessee tavern - only to discover that her new co-owner is also the half-sister she never knew she had! They couldn’t be more different, but they’ll navigate this new life together... because at Happy’s Place, everyone is family."

In addition to her legendary career in the music industry, Reba McEntire became a household name in television with her smash-hit sitcom Reba, which ended its run in 2007. McEntire hasn't starred in a multi-camera sitcom since 2012's Malibu Country. That said, she technically returned to network television in a non-fiction capacity as a coach on The Voice.

'Happy's Place' Reunited Reba McEntire With Several 'Reba' Cast Members

Not only does Happy's Place serve as Reba McEntire's welcome return to sitcoms, but it also reunites her with several notable cast members from Reba. Perhaps most prominent is Melissa Peterman, who famously played Reba's best frenemy, Barbra Jean Booker Hart, in the beloved 2001 classic. She reportedly won't be the only Reba alum to stop by Happy's Place, as other stars, including Van Montgomery, are also set to appear on McEntire's new hit show.

Episode 6 of Happy's Place airs on Friday, November 22. The first five episodes of the sitcom are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Happy's Place.

Happy's Place Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast Reba McEntire , Belissa Escobedo , Melissa Peterman , Pablo Castelblanco , Tokala Black Elk , Rex Linn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Writers Kevin Abbott Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Pamela Fryman Producers Reba McEntire , Michael Hanel , Mindy Schultheis , Kevin Abbott , Julie Abbott , Gemma Baker , Pat Bullard Character(s) Bobbie , Uncredited , Isabella , Gabby , Steve , Jim Jackoway YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_ckNbYZ5P8 Expand

