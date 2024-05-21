The Big Picture Fans of The Voice will have to wait for a potential Blake Shelton cameo on Reba McEntire's new show Happy's Place, but Gwen Stefani is making a return for Season 26.

Reba McEntire is making her sitcom comeback with Happy's Place, featuring a new dynamic with a long-lost half-sister.

Happy's Place will debut this fall on NBC, showcasing the chemistry between McEntire's character and her newfound sister.

Imagine if The Voice’s coach Blake Shelton was in a sitcom. The queen of country and the sitcom star Reba McEntire answers speculation of Shelton making a cameo in her new sitcom Happy’s Place. McEntire spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Shelton’s possible cameo on the red carpet at The Voice finale, where she appeared as a coach, alongside Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper, and John Legend.

“You think he’ll do it?”, McEntire replied when ET’s Cassie DiLaura asked about a Shelton cameo. DiLaura replied with, “For you, yes,” with McEntire following with “alright, Blake. You heard it!” DiLaura revealed that Shelton has been busy on the farm, with clips of him on the tractor. “He’s worked so hard and for so long, on the what. 23 seasons?”, she added, “on The Voice? He deserves a break.”

So there will be no cameo of Shelton. However, his wife Gwen Stefani will be making a return alongside McEntire for Season 26 of The Voice. New coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble replace Chance The Rapper, Dan + Shay and Legend. McEntire also shared her schedule for The Voice and Happy’s Place on the red carpet. The star is keeping herself busy: “We’re gonna finish this one up tomorrow night, go work on happy’s Place…And then start back up on The Voice Season 26.”

'Happy's Place' Will Debut This Fall

The sitcom world has welcomed McEntire back into the sitcom world with open arms, seventeen years after Reba’s conclusion. Happy’s Place follows a woman who inherits a restaurant following her Father’s passing. Things take an interesting turn when she is faced with a half-sister that she has never met, or heard of.

McEntire stars as Bobbie, the restaurant owner. She stars alongside Hocus Pocus 2 and Blue Beetle star Belissa Escobedo, who plays her long-lost half-sister Isabella. Happy’s Place will feature a Reba reunion, as Melissa Peterson reunites with McEntire to play Gabby the bartender at Bobbie’s newly-inherited restaurant. Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk also join the cast.

Happy’s Place will be coming to viewers soon, as the sitcom has released a trailer. Happy’s Place will focus on the chemistry between Bobbie and Isabella, two long-lost sisters. With Bobbie not taking a huge liking to her new sister, the pair will deliver big laughs, comedy and heart that McEntire’s fans love her for. Fans of Reba will also be looking to McEntire and Peterson’s rapport in the new sitcom.

Happy’s Place will debut this fall on Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC. You can watch the trailer below. Meanwhile, The Voice will crown a winner tonight at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

