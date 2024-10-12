We all love a good reunion and Reba fans are in for a big one when Happy's Place premieres on NBC in a few days. We already knew that the NBC show that sees Reba McEntire return to network TV after 17 years will reunite her with Reba co-star, Melissa Peterson, and now the party has gotten even bigger with another name from the beloved sitcom to show up in Reba's new world. According to an exclusive TV Line report, Happy's Place will equally star Steve Howey, who played Reba Hart’s son-in-law Van Montgomery in the series that ran from 2001 to 2007.

Happy's Place will center around two half-sisters, Bobbie (McEntire) and Isabella (Blue Beetle's Belissa Escobedo) who only learn about each other following their shared father Happy's death. Bobbie steps in to run her father's titular tavern following his death but is surprised to learn that she has to co-run the business alongside an equal co-owner in Isabella. Isabella is young and bubbly as opposed to a grumpy Bobbie, and when the younger sister, who's half Bobbie's age, proposes fresh ideas to revamp the tavern, she receives pushback from Bobbie who'd rather retain the status quo. However, as the hearty trailer for the sitcom reveals, their relationship will gradually improve.

Howey's casting was revealed by series creator Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) who told TV Line that his character Danny will be involved in one of the arcs for Peterman’s character, the tavern's bartender, Gabby. Further details per NBC describe Danny as "a wealthy business owner that Gabby has met at a dog park. In order to impress him, Gabby has pretended to be the tavern's co-owner Bobbie because she thinks that will make her more interesting ... that is, until he wants to hold his holiday party at the tavern." Howey's character is slated to appear in only one episode - "the Happy’s Place Christmas episode, aptly titled “Ho-Ho-Howey," however, Abbott teases more involvement from him adding "we’re hoping that Steve’s character can come back.”

'Happy's Place' Will Feature More 'Reba' Cast Members Along The Way

Image via 20th Century Fox

Furthermore, Happy's Place will see some more Reba stars stop by as the sitcom progresses. "It’s a lot of fun,” Abbott continued. “We absolutely want to bring some of the old cast members on — and in very different roles than what they played on Reba. Steve’s our first one up, and we’re trying to figure out how to bring JoAnna [Garcia-Swisher] in. We only want to have the old cast in if we can really utilize them in a fun, impactful way.”

Happy's Place will feature an ensemble cast including McEntire's real-life partner Rex Linn as tavern cook Emmett, Pablo Castelblanco as accountant Steve, and Tokala Black Elk as waiter Takoda. Happy's Place premieres on NBC on Friday, October, 18.