Reba McEntire and Rex Linn can’t say no to a little friendly and flirty competition in Collider's exclusive sneak peek from the Happy’s Place Season 1 finale. Audiences are heading into the final episode of the debut season and, with seventeen installments in the rearview mirror, you know the cast and creatives will be going out with a bang. Titled “Alarm Bells,” the episode, which arrives this evening, will follow the staff at the titular bar as they weigh out the pros and cons of installing a security system.

In today’s sneak peek, Bobbie (McEntire) and Emmett (Linn) go head-to-head in a discussion about whether they need an alarm system. The debate is prompted by Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), who thinks the bar would be a safer place should they vote “yes.” Putting Bobbie and Emmett at odds, the discussion heats up after the former says she’s certain she can protect her inherited bar without help from the hulking cook — or any newfangled alarm. As they go back and forth, Bobbie reminds Emmett that she has pursued her Second Amendment rights and is ready to blast away anyone who has ill intent. Finally, the pair settle on a good old-fashioned shoot-out, each one ready to head to the firing range to see who has the best shot. Caught in the middle, Isabella can’t help but meddle in the pair’s will-they-won’t-they situationship.

Over the course of the debut season of Happy’s Place, audiences have seen McEntire step into a brand-new sitcom universe. The series centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who, after the passing of her father, comes to inherit his bar in Knoxville, Tennessee. But, there’s a big surprise waiting for her back home when she comes to discover that she has a much younger half-sister (Escobedo) who has inherited half of the business. With plenty of comedic hijinks along the way, the two very different personalities and generations come together to make the bar successful and turn into family along the way.

What’s Next For ‘Happy’s Place’?

Beyond the Season 1 finale, there’s plenty of opportunity that lies ahead for the future of Happy’s Place. Back in February, it was revealed that the production had been picked up for a second season, meaning Bobbie and Isabella’s stories and struggles will continue into at least one more set of episodes. While we may not know where the plot is headed next, we can expect to see some ghosts from McEntire’s past and present work their way into the series through cameos. With a sprawling background thanks to her previous hit sitcom, Reba, and her recent gig as a coach on The Voice, there’s no telling who might grace Happy’s Place next season.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Happy’s Place above.