This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Although we will always know her as a single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops, it’s great to see Reba McEntire step (and sing) into a new sitcom role on NBC’s Happy’s Place. Just a few episodes in and the survivor and Tremors star is already bringing audiences joy thanks to her role as a bar owner who fell into the family business following her father’s passing. Today, in addition to a number of other similar reveals, the network has announced that audiences can expect the back half of Happy’s Place’s first season to return on January 3 - what a way to kick off the new year!

So far, the debut season of Happy’s Place has invited audiences to come on down to the titular bar that McEntire’s Bobbie has just inherited from her recently passed father. What she doesn’t know is that she’s not the only child he has out there, as she comes to discover that she has a much younger half-sister named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), to whom the bar also belongs. Together, the two very different women from incredibly opposing generations will need to learn to work together - more-so Bobbie, as Isabella is beyond stoked to have a family member that she never knew about. With plenty of southern drawl and gusto, McEntire marks her return to the small-screen as yet another tough-as-nails woman just scraping by to make a living and sharing the love for her family - both blood and chosen.

Joining McEntire and Escobedo to fill out the ensemble cast of Happy’s Place is a lineup that includes the former’s Reba co-star Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon), McEntire’s real-life husband Rex Linn (Cliff Hanger), Tokala Black Elk (A Dark Foe) and Pablo Castelblanco (Scream Queens).

Reba McEntire’s Return To Fronting a TV Show

Close

If you’re part of the petition to rebrand the U.S. National Anthem to the theme song from Reba, you wouldn’t be alone. The classic sitcom of the early aughts will forever remain a prime example of iconic television, giving the country music singer the opportunity to get out there and take up the spotlight as the leading lady on the small screen. Since the series came to an end in 2007, the entertainer has kept busy, working on projects including Young Sheldon alongside her Happy’s Place co-star, Peterman, and holding down a main role in the recently canceled ABC series, Big Sky. In the realm of reality, the legendary singer has been a coach on NBC’s The Voice, which she’ll continue to do alongside her role in Happy’s Place.

New episodes of Happy’s Place air on Fridays, with streaming available on Peacock.

Happy's Place Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast Reba McEntire , Belissa Escobedo , Melissa Peterman , Pablo Castelblanco , Tokala Black Elk , Rex Linn Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Writers Kevin Abbott Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Pamela Fryman Producers Reba McEntire , Michael Hanel , Mindy Schultheis , Kevin Abbott , Julie Abbott , Gemma Baker , Pat Bullard Character(s) Bobbie , Uncredited , Isabella , Gabby , Steve , Jim Jackoway YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_ckNbYZ5P8 Expand

Watch On Peacock