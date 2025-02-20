If she thought being a single mom who worked two jobs was tough, well, Reba McEntire is about to have her hands even more full, thanks to NBC giving the Season 2 greenlight for her hit comedy series, Happy’s Place. The queen is officially back, as Deadline broke the news that the multi-camera sitcom will return to screens with a fresh set of episodes, continuing to follow the story of McEntire’s Bobbie and the rest of the gang running the titular bar. The announcement secures what fans were hoping for when, at the end of November, Happy’s Place was given a full season order, which showed plenty of promise for a renewal. It’s a great time to be a fan of new comedy titles on the network, as just one month ago the workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, was also given the okay for a sophomore season, meaning NBC will have plenty of fresh content for viewers next fall.

As the show’s theme song says, Happy’s Place invites audiences to come on down and rest their weary heads and hearts to enjoy a pint or two from the friendliest bar staff around. Set in Tennessee, the series follows McEntire’s Bobbie, who has just inherited her father’s bar — the titular Happy’s Place. After stepping inside the doors to take over the family staple, Bobbie comes to discover that she’s not the only family member in her dad’s will, but that he is surprising her post-death with the reveal of a half-sister who she never knew about. A few decades younger than Bobbie, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) is eager to get to know her older sibling and learn the ins and outs of the bar business — much to the initial chagrin of Bobbie. The series also stars Melissa Peterman (Reba), Rex Linn (Young Sheldon), Tokala Black Elk (American Primeval), and Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily).

Fans have been happy to have McEntire back on their television screens in sitcom form, quickly popularizing the Friday night series and helping the 8 PM slot grow by 54%. In the four months since the show’s premiere episode, the title is up 338% from that first airing, with a whopping 17.6 million viewers since October 18. Hitting a high note with critics as well, the first season currently holds a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s a Good Time to Be a Reba Fan

Image via NBC

On top of the news of the Happy’s Place renewal, it was announced just last month that the legendary singer would also be headlining a big-screen adaptation of Fannie Flagg’s New York Times bestselling novel, The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion. Right now, details on the project are sparse, but we know that McEntire will both star and serve as a producer, with Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise) directing.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates surrounding the second season of Happy’s Place.