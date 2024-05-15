The Big Picture Reba McEntire returns to network television comedy in the trailer for NBC's new sitcom Happy's Place with Belissa Escobedo.

The series focuses on the clash of personalities between half-sisters Isabella and Bobbie as they run their late father's restaurant, promising laughs and heart.

McEntire's former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman joins the cast, adding to the comedic chemistry of the show set to premiere this fall.

17 years after the end of her hit series Reba, the Queen of Country is ready for a big return to the world of network television comedy. NBC has unveiled the official trailer for Reba McEntire's new series Happy's Place, a traditional multicamera sitcom that pairs her up with Blue Beetle's Belissa Escobedo. They play half-sisters who meet each other for the first time after their father's death and are thrust together as business partners when they inherit control of his restaurant. Despite having one shared parent, however, they couldn't be more different and McEntire's Bobbie isn't exactly happy to have Escobedo's Isabella around.

The trailer shows the circumstances that bring the odd couple together while highlighting how their personalities clash when running the family business. Due to a mix-up in the late Happy's will, Bobbie isn't given the sole control of Happy's Place that she desired and now has to grapple with the fact that the father she thought she knew so well had a secret child who's less than half her age. It doesn't take long for the bubbly and outgoing psychology graduate Isabella to get on the grumpy Bobbie's nerves as she revels in having a bar, proposes some big changes to make it better, and promises drinks on the house, much to her half-sister's chagrin. Their differing personalities promise big laughs, but also plenty of heart as they try to give family a shot.

While Happy's Place is primarily focused on the chemistry between McEntire and Escobedo, the cast also features one member with whom she already has a rapport built. Her former Reba co-star and recurring Young Sheldon presence Melissa Peterman reunites with her in the new comedy series as Gabby, a longtime bartender at Happy's. There could be some jealousy brewing between her and Isabella as she's described as "a bit needy and dramatic and would have loved to be Bobbie’s sister." Also on the call sheet is Alaska Daily's Pablo Castelblanco alongside Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

'Happy's Place' Joins an Exciting NBC Fall Slate

Former Reba and Roseanne producer Kevin Abbott takes up writing duties for Happy's Place and serves as an executive producer with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott, and McEntire. The series is one of a few newcomers to NBC set to arrive in the fall, with one of the buzziest being Zachary Quinto's medical drama Brilliant Minds about the work of groundbreaking neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks. McEntire and company won't be the only ones bringing the laughs though, as the mockumentary series St. Denis Medical starring The Goldbergs' Wendi McLendon-Covey is also on the way.

Exact premiere dates have yet to be set for NBC's trio of new shows coming in the fall. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on each one as the new season of television nears and check out the trailer for Happy's Place below.