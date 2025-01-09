Korean historical thriller Harbin is going international! The film starring Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin has been acquired for distribution in 117 countries. Harbin, which was released in South Korea on December 24, 2024, has grossed over $25 million in the domestic box office with more than 3.8 million admissions.

According to Deadline CJ ENM, the company which is handling sales for Harbin, revealed that the film has been picked up by The Jokers Films in France, Youplanet in Spain and Portugal, K-Movie Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand, 9th Planet in Poland, Capella Film in CIS, and Emphasis in inflight. Harbin has also been sold across Asia to Kadokawa Kplus in Japan, WVE in Taiwan, and tvnMovies in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines. The Korean historical movie has also been released in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September in the Gala Presentations section, which also released the trailer on YouTube on July 29, 2024, ahead of its premiere.

The film is set in the early 1900s when Japan forced Korea to sign the Eulsa Treaty, with the plot revolving around independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, played by Hyun Bin. Ahn Jung-geun is on a mission to assassinate the first Japanese Resident-General of Korea, Ito Hirobumi. The story explores the narrative of how Korea loses its diplomatic rights and is forced to become a Japanese colony. The cast of Harbin includes Park Jung-min, Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Jae-myung, Park Hoon, and Lee Dong-wook. The film was directed by Woo Min-ho and produced by Hive Media Corp.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin Donated a Large Sum of Money to Hospitals

Crash Landing on You costars and real-life married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have donated 300 million won ($204,000) to Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Center. According to Korea Times, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, released a joint statement on behalf of the couple on January 6, 2024, on the couple’s step toward giving back to the community.

According to the statement, the pediatric, obstetrics, and gynecology departments of both hospitals will receive 150 million won each. The duo, who tied the knot in March 2022, welcomed their first child, a son, in November of the same year. The couple was overcome by an inexplicable sense of guilt whenever they saw their child’s privileged upbringing, which made them think of children who are less fortunate — which prompted them to make the hefty donation.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin express immense gratitude for being granted the opportunity to help those in need and hope that their warmth reaches those going through a tough time. They concluded their statement on a hopeful note in the following words:

“We sincerely hope that sick children can recover their pure and cheerful smiles as they grow up healthy to light up the world.”

Harbin is playing in select theaters now. You can buy tickets below.

