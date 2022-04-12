When you think of prison, the last thing you think of is a place where there is a lot of laughs or drama. But, shows like Orange Is the New Black (2013 - 2019) and Bad Girls (1999 - 2006) proved that a group of women in prison can make for some quality TV and now, Catherine Tate’s new show, Hard Cell, is out to achieve the same thing. Hard Cell is a documentary-style comedy series set in a fictional women’s prison called HMP Woldsley. The show follows the staff and inmates of HMP Woldsley over a six-week period. As the show progresses, the women grow their interpersonal relationships as they find their voices as they prepare for a musical.

Hard Cell is created by Catherine Tate. She is also credited as director alongside James Kayler. The show was written by Alex Carter, Niky Wardley, and Catherine Tate. Tate also stars in the show and plays multiple characters. Other stars in the show include Donna Preston, Lorna Brown, Christian Brassington, Niky Wardley, Peter Singh, Lisa Davina Phillip, Jola Olajide, Caroline Harding, Stacey Guthrie, Cheryl Fergison, Duncan Wisbey, and Suzie Chard.

From the release date to the streaming details, here’s everything we know so far about Hard Cell.

What is Hard Cell About?

The official synopsis of Hard Cell as it reads on Netflix says,

“Hard Cell is a documentary-style comedy set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley. Writer and creator, Catherine Tate plays multiple characters from Laura Willis, the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer. Set over a 6 week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison. Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships. Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life.”

Is There a Trailer for Hard Cell?

Netflix released the official trailer for Hard Cell on March 25, 2022. The trailer begins in HMP Woldsley where Governor Willis speaks to the camera. She states that 82% of women are in prison for non-violent crimes and the justice system is rigged against them. As she speaks, the expressions of the inmates range from confusion to interest, to one of the inmates doing a funny dance.

To prove her point, she walks to an inmate and asks her what she’s in prison for, expecting a non-violent crime. But, the inmate says she's in for seven counts of battery and assault. Governor Willis realizes she is about to eat her words and asks another inmate, hoping for a better answer, but the second inmate says she’s in for armed robbery. Another inmate randomly mentions that she’s in prison because she had a dispute with a Uber driver because he took a long way around, and she stabbed him in the neck and left him for dead. A helpless Governor Willis tells the camera handler to just cut out all the footage obtained so far.

We are then taken to a scene where Governor Willis speaks to the camera. She mentions that she is changing the way women’s prisons are run. She believes that creativity, a sense of purpose, and self-esteem are all building blocks of rehabilitation and that things like musicals should be encouraged in prisons. We get to meet some inmates. One of them introduces herself as a “natural-born entertainer” who’s also incredibly violent and singing is her happy place. Some others aren’t as optimistic and believe Governor Willis’ plan could all go south.

Governor Willis states that at the end of the day, it’s all about communication, and she introduces an open door policy to foster this. We also meet some prison officials. One of them states that he loves his job because he gets to make a connection with all the women during their stay. He also states that he took the job to make a difference.

Governor Willis encourages the women to break some misconceptions, smash some stereotypes, and just be themselves. She states that she knows the women will run towards the opportunity she is creating for them and leap into its arms. We’re shown clips of the women having fun and letting loose in prison.

Based on the trailer, Hard Cell looks like it’s going to be a fun ride, and we cannot wait to see it.

When Will Hard Cell be Released?

Hard Cell will be released on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Where Can You Stream Hard Cell?

You can stream all episodes of Hard Cell on Netflix on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. If you don’t have Netflix, you can sign up for their Basic, Standard, or Premium plan for $9.99, $15.99 or $19.99 respectively.

How Many Episodes Does Hard Cell Have?

Hard Cell will have six episodes.

Who’s in the Cast and Crew of Hard Cell?

Catherine Tate, the star of Hard Cell, has been in lots of comedy shows and movies. She wrote and starred in the BBC sketch comedy, The Catherine Tate Show, which ran from 2004 to 2007. Tate won numerous awards for her work on the show. She also starred as Nellie Bertram on the U.S version of the mockumentary sitcom, The Office. She joined the show as a recurring character and became a regular towards the last seasons of the show.

Hard Cell also stars Peter Singh, who has previously been in movies such as Hampstead (2017) and Alan Partridge (2013). Donna Preston also stars in the show. You might recognize her from her roles in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Judwaa 2. Other stars include Lisa Davina Phillip (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Jola Olajide (Power), Stacey Guthrie (Bait), Caroline Harding (Life on Mars), Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Christian Brassington (Jolt), and Duncan Wisbey (London Road).

Hard Cell is written by Niky Wardley, Alex Carter, and Catherine Tate. Niky Wardley previously worked with Catherine Tate on The Catherine Tate Show. Wardley played Lauren Cooper’s best friend, Lisa “Liese” Jackson on the show.

