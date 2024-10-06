When Boogie Nights came out in 1997, Paul Thomas Anderson put himself on the map as a director to watch closely. With a sprawling, thrilling, darkly comedic ensemble piece that feels deeply in conversation with massive movies such as Nashville or Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas, Anderson felt like a shot out of a canon. But the year before, he'd already proved he was worth his salt on his debut feature.

1996's Hard Eight was written and directed by Anderson and stars Philip Baker Hall and John C. Reilly as an experienced gambler and a younger, wandering man taken under his wing. Hard Eight is a much smaller-scaled crime film, with a limited cast and settings compared to Boogie Nights or Anderson's unwieldy and masterful Magnolia. Anderson's debut is tighter and much more accessible, but no less crafty. Hard Eight is a vastly under-seen and underappreciated movie in his filmography, and should be at the top of your watchlist if you haven't seen it yet.

'Hard Eight' Gave Philip Baker Hall One of His Best Performances

You might recognize Hall from a number of his memorable character roles. Hall had an incredible career with appearances in The Truman Show, Zodiac, The Insider, and The Talented Mr. Ripley. Hall also had an all-time great guest spot on Seinfeld, as Bookman, the deadly serious library cop in one of the show's earlier episodes. But Hall rarely headlined a movie, as he was often used in brief but powerful supporting roles. One of Hall's only other leading parts was in Secret Honor, a movie directed by Robert Altman, who was something of a mentor to Anderson.

In Hard Eight, Hall plays Sydney, an aging gambler who meets Reilly's John. John is a drifter who blew all his money at the casino, and needs more to cover his mother's funeral. Sydney begins looking after John, and the two form a father-son type of bond while Sydney tries to steer him on the right path. There are tensions as John puts himself in dangerous situations, and Sydney is shown to have a dark secret that threatens their dynamic. Sydney is a calculated, no-nonsense character, and Hall plays him with remarkable precision. Hall is the type of actor you don't tend to see as the central focus of a movie too often, and proves with this movie as much as he did in Secret Honor that he is more than capable of carrying a movie entirely on his own.

Paul Thomas Anderson's Debut is a Small Movie, But 'Hard Eight' Still Made a Big Impression

Compared to his next two features, which follow a series of overlapping narratives and dozens of prominent characters, Hard Eight is a fairly straightforward movie. There are only four principal cast members: Hall, Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Samuel L. Jackson. There is also a great one-scene performance from Philip Seymour Hoffman as an abrasive gambler, but the story focuses entirely on the cast of four. While Hard Eight is much smaller in scale than Boogie Nights, or Anderson's later works like There Will Be Blood, which spans years and a variety of settings, it still displays Anderson's knack for overseeing the acting talent, and his abilities as a storyteller.

Hard Eight is the kind of slick, stylish debut that can easily fall under the radar when the subsequent films make such a huge splash, but it is no less engaging or richly performed. Anderson deftly manages to direct some pretty significant actors, including Jackson, only a few years removed from Pulp Fiction. With a short but impressive cast list of stars, Anderson delivers a small-budget, sharply crafted crime movie that we don't get at this level anymore. Hard Eight isn't as massive a statement as Boogie Nights, but it also isn't trying to be. It proves that Anderson can handle movie stars, handle a camera, and spin a great story. Anderson has many movies that are considered among the best of the 1990s and the 21st century, and his career has skyrocketed into something larger than his humble beginnings on Hard Eight seemed to suggest, but his powerful debut showed that one of the greatest working directors already had his fastball from the beginning.

