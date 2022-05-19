Many times bystanders limit themselves to watching three or four series or movies on Netflix, usually the most known among friends, recommended by celebrities, or because they won an award like the Oscars or the Golden Globe.

Related: 10 Best Award-Winning Historical Movies of All Time

However, if you search on Twitter, you will find very compelling recommendations from users that turn out to be gems of international cinema that are worth watching at least once in a lifetime. Take a chance!

Like Stars On Earth (2007)

Being considered a misfit at school for being different is a more common situation in many countries than you might think, and this is reflected in the film Like Stars On Earth, directed by Aamir Khan.

In this Hindi drama, the audience meets Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), a boy with Dyslexia who struggles in school and has problems with his parents and teachers until the arrival of Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an unconventional art teacher, who with great patience discovers the abilities behind his disorder.

On Body and Soul (2017)

In a world where it is more and more difficult to have a real connection with someone, the Hungarian drama On Body and Soul shows how Mária (Alexandra Borbély), a newly hired financial manager, and Endre (Géza Morcsányi), a slaughterhouse quality inspector, get closer and connect emotionally through dreams.

Director Ildikó Enyedi, winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlinale with this movie, depicts in this oneiric world of animals the inherent human desire to be part of something or be recognized by others and is a breathing space amid these times.

Burning (2018)

If you're in a suspenseful mood for a thriller, the Korean film Burning, by director Lee Chang-dong, is a good choice for your Saturday night. The plot follows a delivery boy and aspiring novelist, Lee Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in) who at a promotional event meets Shin Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), a childhood friend who plans a trip to Nairobi, Africa, and instructs him to feed her cat.

Related: 8 Korean Horror Movies To Watch If You Liked 'Umma'

Upon her return, she is escorted by a mysterious man named Ben (Steven Yeun), and from that encounter, strange things begin to happen within the love triangle. Lee worries that Shin's life is in danger, leading to an unexpected ending.

Lazzaro Felice (2018)

It's not uncommon for people to take advantage of the goodwill of others, or as some would say: the world is mean when you are naive. This is shown in the Italian film Lazzaro Felice, which introduces the audience to the farmer Lazzaro (Adriano Tardolo), a willing young man with a straightforward character.

After helping Tancredi (Luka Chikovani), the son of the landlady who was exploiting the workers without payment in the area, the Marchioness' deal is discovered, and Lazzaro ends up migrating to the city, where he will experience new situations, which, as in the village, end with a dramatic conclusion.

Dhanak (2015)

Bollywood is one of the most prolific industries, standing out for its characters, musical scenes, and exciting stories such as the Hindi drama Dhanak (meaning "Rainbow"), which tells the adventures and illusions of two brothers. Every morning 10-year-old Pari (Hetal Gada) and 8 yo Chotu (Krrish Chhabria) toss-up which Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) or Salman Khan movie will they talk about on the way to school, as Pari is a fan of SRK and Chotu of Salman.

A few months before Chotu's 9th birthday, her sister decides to keep her promise to her brother, so he can have his sight back, so the girl decides to ask for help from her favorite artist. Thus, the two children start a 300 km journey to catch up with the actor during filming in Rajasthan.

The Shadow in My Eye (2021)

If you are a fan of war dramas or stories based on real-life, possibly one of the most recent Netflix releases will hook you, the Danish film The Shadow in My Eye, directed by Ole Bornedal, and set in Denmark during World War II.

The plot is told from the perspective of three children who survive the shelling of their school, the result of a mistake made by the Royal Air Force as part of Operation Carthage, and where 120 people die, including 86 children. Throughout the film, viewers are shown the psychological effects on the children, who have witnessed death in such proximity.

Big Fish and Begonia (2016)

In every culture, the transition from childhood to adulthood usually brings pleasant and painful lessons in equal measure, and it's this premise that is approached in the animated film Big Fish And Begonia, a Chinese and Korean co-production that depicts a fantasy-filled story full of great truths as well as great truths.

Related: The Best Animated Movies on Netflix Right Now

The plot follows Chun, a magical creature who, on her 16th birthday, is sent to the human world in the form of a red dolphin, as is traditional in her reality. There she meets Kun, a boy who lives on the seashore and at the expense of his life, saves the teenager's life. Henceforth, Chun tries to recover the boy's soul and bring him back to life as a form of gratitude.

Midsommar (2019)

Even though horror films provoke discomfort, fear, disgust, or revulsion, there's something in their stories that continues to attract many viewers, perhaps because it's a quite raw emotion of the human being. And this is what brings about Midsommar, a Norwegian-American production by director Ari Aster.

He takes the audience to a summer solstice celebration in the village of Hårga, in Hälsingland (Sweden). What seems to be a journey that tries to fix Dani Ardor's (Florence Pugh) complex relationship with her boyfriend, and in the company of his peers, turns into a bloody succession of eerie rituals turning her from someone in grief due to her family's death into the queen of the festivity, and empowering her in her new role.

Rush (2013)

Competition within a profession is never a bad thing, as long as it does not threaten other people, and this is something very common in sports: rival teams, sportsmen, or racing car companies, as shown in Rush, a biopic directed by Ron Howard.

The film brings viewers to the rivalry on the tracks between two great Formula 1 racers in the 1970s, Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) of the Ferrari team and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) for the McLaren team, but also their personal choices and issues that affected their careers in the long run.

Mother! (2017)

When people talk about psychological thrillers, one of the names that probably comes to mind is Darren Aronofsky, as his films have a haunting aspect that makes the viewers wonder about reality, and Mother! is not far from that.

Whether the director is using biblical or global warming references, the film features a couple, Him, an acclaimed poet with writer's block, and Mother, his wife, who live in their idyllic home until various characters gradually arrive at the couple's house and affect their peaceful routine, leading to a confusing and chaotic ending that seems more like a recurring dream.

Next: The Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

'Riverdale' to Call it Quits After Season 7

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Mishelle Macias (2 Articles Published) I'm a journalist with more than 10 years of experience in press media, specially entertainment and cultural topics. I worked at Revista La U (books, music and film reviews), El Telégrafo (an Ecuadorian national journal), El caldero de Kore (my own streaming show about alternatives therapies and neopagan music). Actually I'm finishing my associate degree in Communications and Public Relations at Tecnológico Universitario Espíritu Santo. But my life isn't only work? Since 2017 I'm a current TTRPG player (D&D, VTM, VTR, SR), so I've lived so many lives. Also a bookworm (love Anne Rice and Tolkien pieces); and a momma cat. More From Mishelle Macias

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe