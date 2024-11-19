The battle for the AFC North crown is upon us and Hard Knocks is about to bring fans all the action. Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North will document the hard fight to earn the title, as well as a playoff run for the division-winner and any AFC North Wild Card teams. Throughout the season of the series, Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North will follow the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hard Knocks is an 18-time Emmy Award-winning series that gives NFL fans a peek inside the world of their favorite football franchises. Since 2001, the NFL Films and HBO Original have brought cameras into training camp, in-season, and off-season as the various teams provide insight into their world.

What to Expect On 'Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North'

According to the press release, Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North will deliver its signature all-access coverage as it follows the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers, who have never been featured on Hard Knocks in the history of the series, as well as coach John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens, coach Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals, and coach Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, and Russell Wilson will share the Hard Knocks spotlight with Derrick Henry, Ja’Marr Chase, Myles Garrett, TJ Watt, and an array of other AFC North star players.

In the exclusive trailer, fans can see just how hard the four teams of the AFC North are striving to make this season's playoffs. For the first time ever, Hard Knocks is taking fans into this legendary division where the battle heats up. First, it's the battle for the division. Next, it's the quest for the Super Bowl. Will one of these four iconic teams represent the AFC North in the biggest game in the world? Hard Knocks is excited to show the journey to get there.

Hard Knocks Hard Knocks is a sports documentary series that follows a different NFL team each season through their training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. The show provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at intense practices, player interactions, team meetings, and personal stories of rookies and veterans fighting to secure their spots. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, the series captures the drama, challenges, and camaraderie that define professional football, giving fans an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of an NFL team. Release Date August 6, 2024 Cast Liev Schreiber Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Creator(s) Marty Callner

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North debuts Tuesday, December 3 at 9:00pm on HBO and available to stream on Max.

