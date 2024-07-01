For the first time ever, Hard Knocks begins in the offseason. First beginning in 2001, the NFL Films and HBO series follows a National Football League team through training camp and through their preparations for the upcoming season. Capturing the behind the scenes action of the personnel of the team, from the players, coaching staff, and upper management, Hard Knocks has helped fill the void between the NFL draft and first kickoff. For 21 seasons, Hard Knocks has captured an assortment of organizations during the preseason, and recently in season, but for the first time, Hard Knocks is exploring the step before in Hard Knocks: Offseason.

Hard Knocks is finally heading back to New York. To kick off Season 22, Hard Knocks: Offseason will follow the New York Giants as they embark in their historic 100th season. Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants is a brand-new iteration of the groundbreaking franchise that will document the NFL offseason for the very first time. Viewers will get a rare insight into the New York Giants organization as they gear up for their highly anticipated 100th season. Capturing every precise moment, Hard Knocks: Offseason will chronicle the period between January to July 2024 including the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, the NFL draft, and team minicamps.

8 When Is 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants' Coming Out?

Image via HBO

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants debuts on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 9:00 p.m. New episodes of the five-part series will continue through July 30th. The HBO original series will air all episodes on HBO and be available for streaming on Max.

7 Where Can You Watch 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'?

Image via HBO

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will air on HBO with episodes available to stream on Max with new episodes debuting subsequently. The HBO original series is set to premiere on July 2nd.

Stream on Max

6 Is There A Trailer for 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'?

Yes! In the trailer released by HBO, the series gives an inside glimpse into the action of the New York Giant's offseason. Featuring key moments from inside the NFL draft room, work outs at MetLife Stadium, and the team's star quarterback working toward a comeback following a painful injury, the trailer gives viewers a teaser into all the action Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants is set to bring.

5 Who Stars in 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'?

Image via HBO

The New York Giants being featured on Hard Knocks is monumental as co-owner John Mara made it clear in 2010 he had no interest in allowing cameras to document the team. For the Giants to be featured in this season, John Mara believed it would be an important aspect to reach a target demographic to celebrate their historic 100th season. HBO executives Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner said, "We are beyond thrilled that the New York Giants have opened their doors to the Hard Knocks cameras for the first time ever. The NFL offseason is a fascinating period that we've always wanted to explore and we can't wait to show football fans everywhere what NFL Films has been capturing behind the scenes at the team's headquarters. This season will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

Since the end of the previous NFL season, the New York Giants had a busy offseason that may be highlighted in the series. They had an overhaul of their coaching staff. They traded for Pro Bowler Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. They lost Saquon Barkley to free agency. They've dealt with Daniel Jones' recovery from an ACL injury. And to compensate for the injury, they signed quarterback Drew Lock, who might end up being the starter this season.

4 What Is 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants' About?

Image via HBO

Per the series' press release, Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will bring viewers inside the New York giants organization as the team prepares for their highly anticipated 100th season. Camera crews will chronicle the team's every move as general manage Joe Schoen and other members of the team's front office and staff navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft, and team minicamps.

3 Who is Making 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'?

Image via HBO

Hard Knocks: Offseson with the New York Giants is being presented by the joint forces of HBO, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and the New York Giants. Hard Knocks has previously been the recepient of 18 Sports Emmy Awards. The longtime series is produced by the legendary team at NFL Films, a division of NFL Media owned an operated by the National Football League.

2 Who Are the New York Giants?

The New York Giants are a professional American football team. As part of the NFC East division, the New York Giants have had a storied history. Currently playing at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the team has been nicknamed everything ranging from Big Blue, G-Men, and the New York Football Giants. The Giants have won 8 league championships and are four-time Super Bowl champions, with victories in 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011. Since 2005, the New York Giants are currently owned by John Mara and Steve Tisch. The Giants have retired fifteen numbers including Giant legends Eli Manning, Phil Simms, Frank Gifford, Lawrence Taylor, and Michael Strahan.

Nilay Shah, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Strategy said of the historic partnership, "As we enter our 100th season, we look forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to see what it takes to build an NFL roster. Beginnin the moment the previou season ended, we gave NFL Films unprecedented access to this critical time of the year. We know viewers will gain insight from moments that have never been captured before and are excited for them to learn more about our Giants history."

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants is available to stream on Max.