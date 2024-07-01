Hard Knocks is going places it has never gone before: the offseason. Since it debuted in 2001, the NFL Films and HBO original season followed a National Football team through their training camp as they prepared for the upcoming season. With behind the scenes action of members of the team, on and off the field, Hard Knocks has given NFL fans something to watch as they wait for the season to begin. With 21 seasons under its belt, Hard Knocks has followed many of the NFL organizations, giving them each a moment to shine. While the program has typically focused on the events during the preseason and within the season, for its upcoming season, Hard Knocks is exploring a new frontier with Hard Knocks: Offseason.

To kick off this new venture, the show will give a spotlight to the storied organization of the New York Giants. For Season 22, Hard Knocks: Offseason will follow the Giants as they embark on their historic 100th season. Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will be just like the original season, with the focus on the offseason events. Fans of Hard Knocks will be given the rare chance to see the New York Giants as they prepare for this monumental season. Capturing every precise moment, Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will chronicle between January to July 2024. Moments that will be included are the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, the NFL draft, and the Giants' minicamp. This season, Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will be narrated by Liev Schrieber.

When Does 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' Premiere?

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants officially debuts on Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:00pm. New episodes of the five-part season will continue through July 30th. The HBO original series will air episodes on HBO, as well as be available for streaming on Max.

Is 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' Premiering on TV?

Yes! As long as you have an HBO account. HBO is available through most cable providers. If you do not have a cable subscription, eager fans of Hard Knocks can purchase Max a la cart. Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants airs on HBO and Max concurrently.

Is 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' Streaming Online?

Yes! If you have a Max account. Max can be added on with certain cable accounts as well as through streaming services such as YouTube TV. Max can also be purchased a la cart. Max has multiple plans to choose from. With ads, Max will cost you $9.99 a month. Ad-Free will cost you $16.99 a month. For $20.99 a month, Max is available to stream on 4 devices at once with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and 100 downloads to watch on the go. Choosing a yearly plan will save you 16%.

Can You Watch 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' Without HBO?

Yes, as long as you have a Max account. Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants is an HBO Original series and can only be viewed on HBO or subsequently streamed via Max.

Watch 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' Trailer

HBO dropped the teaser trailer and it features all of the exciting events that will be including during Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants. The series will give an inside glimpse into the action of the New York Giant's offseason. The series will include key moments from inside the NFL draft room, work-outs at MetLife Stadium, and the teams' star quarterback working towards a full recovery following a season-ending injury. The teaser is the perfect teaser into all the action on Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants.

What's the 'Hard Knocks: Offseason' Episode Schedule?

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants will feature five unique episodes, dropping every Tuesday at 9:00pm.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 Offseason Begins July 2, 2024 Episode 2 Scouting the Future July 9, 2024 Episode 3 Negotiating Free Agency July 16, 2024 Episode 4 Draft Day Drama July 23, 2024 Episode 5 Building the Team July 30, 2024

