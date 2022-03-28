The training field for the Detroit Lions is about to get a little more crowded. NFL Films will be bringing a 30-person crew to Allen Park, Michigan to follow the team while they prepare for their upcoming season. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will use over 1,750 hours of footage following the blood, sweat, and tears that go into getting the team game ready. Hitting HBO on August 9 from 10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET with streaming available on HBO Max, the series will take football fans inside of team meetings, training, and interpersonal living spaces. The upcoming season will be the 19th of its kind, which has been tailing teams since its debut in 2001 which centered around the Baltimore Ravens.

Having never made it to a Super Bowl, Detroit’s hometown team faces every year with a heartfelt dedication to the game. Unfortunately for them, their determination hasn’t been very fruitful over the years, with their 2021 total coming in at 3 wins and 13 losses with 1 tie. On the positive side, having all of the attention has helped 11 of the previous 13 teams Hard Knocks has followed. The Cleveland Browns used their televised platform to change the way they formatted their team and went from the huge disappointment that was their 2017 season, when they didn’t win a single game, to a 7 win, 8 loss, 1 tie 2018 season. Meanwhile, both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers brought up their wins in the season following their appearance on Hard Knocks, setting the Rams on a path to winning the 2022 Super Bowl.

Speaking on HBO’s decision to highlight their city in the upcoming season, Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood said he was “excited about the opportunity” that he and his team were given to “showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions.” Wood also praised HBO Sports and NFL Films saying they were “the best of the best” and knows they’re the perfect fit to share the team’s story with the world.

The upcoming installment of Hard Knocks will introduce viewers to a slew of new and old players alike. You’ll meet young footballers, freshly picked and hoping to leave their stamp on the game, as well as longtime athletes, dreaming of winning a Super Bowl ring before their retirement. Head coach Dan Campbell will take front and center in what will be his second year standing at the helm of the team. Along with some of football’s big names, the series will be narrated by five-time Golden Globe nominee, Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan).

While it’s still a few months away, be sure to pencil in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions for its HBO premiere on August 9. Stay tuned to Collider for first looks and other information surrounding the series.

