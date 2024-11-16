Diehard football fans can never get enough of their favorite teams. Thanks to the HBO Original series, Hard Knocks has given viewers an inside look at an NFL team as they go through the highs and lows of their season. Since 2021, Hard Knocks has highlighted the personal and professional lives of players and coaching staff alike. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, Hard Knocks was the first sports-centric reality series.

Over the course of 24 seasons, the series has highlighted a handful of franchises, including the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Cincinnati Bengals. Even if you're not a fan of the specific team, Hard Knocks' ability to bring stories that you may not hear to the screen. Now, which season of Hard Knocks is the best? Here are ten of the biggest seasons in the franchise's history.

10 Dallas Cowboys

Season 16 (2021)

The Dallas Cowboys have been "America's Team" since the 1990s. During their heyday, the Dallas Cowboys made players like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin household names and legends. As the team has found success since they have yet to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1996.

When the franchise was featured in 2021, it featured another lot of names that caused many fans to feel hopeful that the next generation could lead them to victory. With a roster including Dak Prescott, Ezekial Elliot, and Michah Parsons, the Cowboys' third stint on Hard Knocks garnered attention. With Prescott returning from injury and Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the season took the time to highlight the potential the team had. Off the field, the season focused on the fun and games the players had, including Dak Prescott's birthday and Michah Parson's backyard BBQ party.

9 Kansas City Chiefs

Season 3 (2007)

After a five-year hiatus, the third season of Hard Knocks took a peek at the training camp of the Kansas City Chiefs. An entire NFL season can be contingent on the players, and nothing was more clear than this season. The season focused heavily on the contract holdout by Larry Johnson, Priest Holmes hoping to regain his stardom after nearly two seasons away, and the quarterback battle between Brodie Croyle and Damon Huard. A major aspect of Hard Knocks is having a player to follow and root for.

That underdog player was Wide Receiver Bobby Sippio, who initially made the 53-player roster, but sadly was cut before the season began. Speaking of cuts, there was also Quarterback Casey Printer expressing his frustration through a memorable exchange with Ray Farmer, the team's Director or Pro Personnel. This season is also memorable as it featured a guest narrator, KC Chiefs super fan Paul Rudd.

8 Cleveland Browns

Season 13 (2018)

Hard Knocks often focuses on a team after a halfway decent year, as the teams don't want to highlight the negativity. But when it came to Season 13, Hard Knocks decided to put the spotlight on the Cleveland Browns following their devastating 0-16 2017 season. When it comes to getting viewers to tune in, who wouldn't want to watch a "dumpster fire" franchise attempt to rebound and rebuild?

With the team receiving the first pick in the NFL Draft, Hard Knocks was able to focus on the league's first pick, Quarterback Baker Mayfield. For this rookie, he was adjusting to the world as the biggest rookie. Meanwhile, rookie receiver Antonio Galloway was forced to balance the NFL and his plethora of legal woes. The season also highlighted Head Coach Hue Jackson's hope to keep his job, Carl Nassib's provision of financial lessons, and Corey Coleman's being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

7 Cincinnati Bengals

Season 8 (2013)

For the 2013 season, Hard Knocks selected the Cincinnati Bengals and their colorful roster. With personalities like Vontaze Burfect and Pacman Jones, this season of Hard Knocks was nothing but spicy. This was not a Cincinnati Bengals team you rooted for. This was the team that was given the spotlight, so you discovered why they were not as beloved as other teams.

With controversy and talent pervading the air, the Bengals were still going strong following their previous stint on the program four years prior. The focus of the season included a jaded James Harrison unkind to the camera crew, the backup quarterback battle between Josh Johnson and John Skeleton, and Aaron Maybin's bizarre desire to leave football and focus on his passion for painting.

6 Houston Texans

Season 10 (2015)

The Houston Texans had a roller-coaster time in the 2010s, but with a roster centered around the beloved superstar J.J. Watt, focusing on the team was the right decision for the show. For Season 10, Hard Knocks brought the cameras to Houston as the team was very much on the rise.

While Watt was the star of the show, the season boasted some interesting storylines, including another quarterback battle between Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett. After missing the playoffs, Head Coach Bill O'Brien was eager to lead his team to the postseason. Meanwhile, in a story of hope, Hard Knocks was able to highlight David Quessenberry's recovery from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

5 Oakland Raiders

Season 14 (2019)

For the fourteenth season of Hard Knocks, the series featured the Oakland Raiders' final season in the city before moving to Las Vegas. Many sports critics questioned the team's choices of personnel as they brought in a pair of controversial names: Antonio Brown and Richie Incognito.

Antonio Brown was not only recovering from frostbite on his foot, but he was also dealing with arbitration with the NFL for the league's new helmet rules. For Richie Incognito, he was considered to be a bit of a bully. Nevertheless, having both Brown and Incognito on the screens meant exceptional television moments. Oh, and having Head Coach Jon Gruden at the helm is always a blast.

4 New York Jets

Season 20 (2023)

Many franchises tolerate the cameras when Hard Knocks come into town. For the 2023 New York Jets, they were none too pleased to be the focus. Especially head coach Robert Saleh. Before the season even started filming, Saleh stated, "I haven't gotten word or anything like that. I know there's several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building, but we're just not one of them." Surprise, you gotta deal with it. And Hard Knocks fans were better for it.

A major reason for the Jets receiving the spotlight was the team's addition of NFL MVP Aaron Rogers to the team. Following his request to be traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers, all eyes were on the Jets anyway, so why not just add cameras? The team also celebrated Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. Though for Gardner, his accolade caused him to be a bit of a cocky one. Even with protests surrounding the season, the result was legendary.

3 Baltimore Ravens

Season 1 (2001)

There's nothing like the OG. The very first season of Hard Knocks focused on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Baltimore Ravens. While the show has evolved since 2001, the series took off and became the staple for future sports-related docuseries. As reality television was still coming into formation, much of the roster realized a little too late that sharing all is not always for the best.

The team included some big-name players at the tail end of their careers, including Shannon Sharpe, Tony Siragusa, and Rod Woodson, who provided much of the entertainment. The show did showcase the impact that comes when a leader of the team is forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming season. Showcasing Jamal Lewis' season-ending ACL tear and MCL sprain showcased the reality of the game. While there was still fun to be had, including many of the team's rookies attempting to do their best Shannon Sharpe impression, Hard Knocks' training wheels provided the blueprint of what was to come.

2 Dallas Cowboys

Season 4 (2008)

For their second time in the Hard Knocks spotlight, the Dallas Cowboy's time on the show brought everything possible to the season. Again, it all came down to the individuals presented on screen. Quarterback Tony Romo defined himself as the face of the franchise.

Rookie Martellus Bennett and Pacman Jones found their footing as players and personalities. Then there's always the loudmouth Terrell Owens, who wasn't much of the focus as his teammates. Oh, and welcome the beginning of Danny Amendola's career in the league.

1 New York Jets

Season 6 (2010)

Sometimes the teams relent to the fact that the cameras are present. Other times, individuals lead into the fun of it all. Such was the case for New York Jets Head Coach Rex Ryan. His presence was a major factor in the series winning its second consecutive Sports Emmy Award.

He was always serious, yet almost a caricature. His curse-laden tirades and exceptional soundbites are what reality television is all about. "Let's go eat a goddamn snack!" anyone? Meanwhile, the J-E-T-S, New York's other team, showcased the delightful and charismatic rising star Mark Sanchez. This season balanced the reality with the comedy, including Cornerback Antonio Cromartie's inability to name his nine children. Yikes. The season was such a hit, Hard Knocks offered the team to return the following season, but they declined.

