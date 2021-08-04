HBO has just released a teaser trailer for the newest season of the popular sports documentary series Hard Knocks. Season 16 will feature "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys. Hard Knocks first debuted back in 2001, with the series picking a different football team to follow each season. The Cowboys are getting a third season after being the focus of the second and fourth season, making them the team that has appeared in more seasons than any other in the NFL.

This latest season about the five-time Super Bowl champions will be comprised of five episodes. If you're a fan of unfiltered, all-access, behind-the-scenes footage of how hard the athletes in your favorite sport have to train, or the Dallas Cowboys — or both — you won't want to miss the upcoming season of Hard Knocks.

Previously, Hard Knocks covered the Dallas Cowboys in their 2002 season, which featured episodes about Emmitt Smith's final season and his attempt to become the NFL's all-time rushing yards leader, the training of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and many other issues. The Cowboys' second season chronicled the team's 2008 season, which amongst other things, followed several potential players fighting for a spot on the team. HBO has yet to announce what issues this latest season will tackle.

If you're ready to snap the ball on Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, be sure to tune in on August 10 at 10 p.m. ET for the Season 16 debut. New episodes will air every Tuesday until the season finale on September 7. Encore episodes will air Wednesday nights on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys below.

