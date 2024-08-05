The hit NFL Films and HBO series, Hard Knocks, is back in action this summer! Following the successful Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants, Hard Knocks will be returning to its roots for the 19th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy-winning series. This time around, Hard Knocks will be delivering an all-access look into the training camp with the Chicago Bears. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will give fans an inside glimpse into the preparations as the team gets ready for the upcoming NFL season.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears heads to Lake Forest, Illinois as the Chicago Bears engage in training camp. General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will be at the helm, guiding 2024's first overall drag pick, quarterback Caleb Williams, 2024's ninth overall pick, wide receiver Rome Odunze, and an array of veteran players including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Jaylon Johnson, and Montez Sweat. This marks the first time the Chicago Bars, one of the NFL's most historic franchises, are featured on Hard Knocks.

7 When Is 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Coming Out?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears debuts on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00pm. New episodes of the five-part series will continue through September 3rd. The HBO original series will air all episodes on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears'?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will air on HBO with episodes available to stream on Max with new episodes available subsequently. The HBO original series is set to premiere on Tuesday, August 6th.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears'?

Yes! Yes there is! In the first trailer for the season, the history of the Chicago Bears is showcased as the storied franchise prepares for more milestone memories in the upcoming football season. Rough and tough monsters of the midway are heralded through classic videos before leading to the celebration of their first draft pick in the 2024 draft, Caleb Williams. Viewers get a glimpse of the players who are determined to take the Chicago Bears to the next level.

4 Who Stars in 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears'?

Image via HBO

The Chicago Bears will be the subject of the new season of Hard Knocks. The season is set to include General Manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, as well as players including rookies Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and veteran players like DJ Moore, Kennan Allen, Jaylon Johnson, and Montez Sweat. General Manager Ryan Poles said, "The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey. For Head Coach Matt Eberflus, "Our players, coaches, and staff are excited to continue the process of building for the 2024 season." Hard Knocks; Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will once again be narrated by Liev Schreiber. This will mark his 18th season with the program.

3 What Is 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' About?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears follows the team as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. This will be the first time the Chicago Bears will be featured on Hard Knocks. Since its debut in 2001, Hard Knocks has documented training camps of the Baltimore Ravens (2001), the Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008, 2021), the Kansas City Chiefs (2007), the Cincinnati Bengals (2009, 2013), the New York Jets (2010, 2023), the Miami Dolphins (2012), the Atlanta Falcons (2014), the Houston Texans (2015), the Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017), the Cleveland Browns (2018), the Oakland Raiders (2019), the Los Angeles Chargers (2020), and the Detroit Lions (2022).

2 Who is Making 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears'?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears is being presented by HBO and NFL Films. "We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on Hard Knocks," said NFL Films senior director and supervising producer Shannon Furman. "The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff, and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fan base. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer." President and CEO Kevin Warren stated, "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world with the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise."

Winner of 138 Sports Emmy Awards, NFL Films remains the gold standard in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football. NFL Films is part of NFL media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League, which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL App, NFL.com, NFL+, and NFL Red Zone.

1 Who Are the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears are a professional American football team. As part of the NFC North Division, the Chicago Bears have a legendary history in the National Football League. The Bears have won nine NFL Championships, eight prior to the AFL-NFL merger, and one Super Bowl, won in 1985. The Chicago Bears hold the NFL record for the most enshrinees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the most retired jersey numbers. They currently fall second behind their long-standing rivals, the Green Bay Packers, with the most championships and overall victories. With nicknames including Da Bears and The Monsters of the Midway, the Chicago Bears play at Soldier Field, their home since 1971. Notable players throughout the history of the franchise include Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, Mike Ditka, and Mike Singletary.

