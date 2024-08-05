The NFL season is almost here, which means a brand new season of Hard Knocks is about to debut. Since it debuted in 2001, the NFL Films and HBO original series has followed a National Football League team through their training camp as they prepared for their upcoming season. With behind-the-scenes action of members of the team, on and off the field, Hard Knocks has given NFL fans behind-the-scenes access they'd never have before. With over two decades of content under its belt, Hard Knocks has followed many NFL organizations. And it's time to add a new organization to the roster.

For 2024, the show will give a spotlight to the Chicago Bears. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will follow the team as they embark on their 2024 season. Fans of Hard Knocks receive the rare chance to see the Chicago Bears as they prepare for the upcoming season. Set at training camp in Lake Forest, Illinois this summer, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will feature General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus as they guide rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, as well as veteran players like DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Jaylon Johnson, and Montez Sweat. The series will once again feature Liev Schreiber as the narrator.

When Does 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Premiere?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears officially debuts on Tuesday, August 6th at 9:00pm. New episodes of the five-part season will continue through September 3rd. The original HBO series will air episodes on HBO and be available for streaming on Max.

Is 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Premiering on TV?

Yes! As long as you have an HBO account. HBO is available through most cable providers. If you do not have a cable subscription, eager fans of Hard Knocks can purchase Max a la carte. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears airs on HBO and Max concurrently.

Is 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Streaming Online?

Yes! If you have a Max account. Max can be added on with certain cable accounts as well as through streaming services such as YouTube TV. Max can also be purchased a la care. Max has multiple plans to choose from. With ads, Max will cost you $9.99 a month. Ad-Free will cost you $16.99 a month. For $20.99 a month, Max is available to stream on 4 devices at once with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and 100 downloads to watch on the go. Choosing a yearly plan will save you 16%.

Can You Watch 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Without HBO?

Yes, as long as you have a Max account. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears is an HBO Original series and can only be viewed on HBO or subsequently streamed via Max.

What's the 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears' Episode Schedule?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will feature five unique episodes, dropping every Tuesday at 9:00pm.

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 August 6, 2024 Episode 2 August 13, 2024 Episode 3 August 20, 2024 Episode 4 August 27, 2024 Episode 5 September 3, 2024

