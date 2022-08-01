With both actors previously appearing in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Sean Astin and Matthew Modine are set to star in the upcoming cycling drama Hard Miles, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna and written by Christian Sander.

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, who stars in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will star in an undisclosed role alongside Astin and Modine in the film with Leslie David Baker, best known for his role as Stanley Hudson in The Office, Jahking Guillory (On My Block) and Jackson Kelly (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion). The film will also star Damien Diaz, who appeared in Marvel's Runaways, and Zach T. Robbins (Bloodline). Hard Miles will be produced by Christian Sander of Pensé Productions with Scott Sander executive producing.

The film will be based on a true story on a cycling team at Colorado’s Ridge View Academy which gives at-risk youth a second chance at life through means of participating in competitive sports and leadership. Austin is set to play as Speedy, a local bike shop mechanic. Baker will portray Skip Bowman, the facility director. Lastly, actors Jelly, Guillory, Diaz, and Robbins will star in the film as members of the cycling team. Specific details of the characters remain unknown with more details likely to be revealed as production for the film continues. With a talented cast at the center of a potentially gripping story, Hard Miles could serve as an exciting film for audiences to look out for when it debuts some time in the future.

Image via Netflix

Astin, along with his wife, was nominated for the Academy Award in 1995 for Best Live Action Short film on Kangaroo Court. The actor is widely recognized by many for his performance as Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy directed by Peter Jackson. He later appeared in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things as Bob Newby with Modine who played Dr. Martin Brenner.

Other upcoming projects that Astin is set to appear in include Holiday Twist, directed by Stephanie Garvin, and The Man in the White Van, directed by Warren Skeels. Modine, who was previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance in And the Band Played On, will star in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer as real-life figure Vannevar Bush in 2023.

With the film in its early stages of production, Hard Miles has no set release date yet. Check out our interview with Astin reflecting on the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings trilogy below: