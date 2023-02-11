The version of Hard Target that most American moviegoers have seen isn’t John Woo’s preferred vision of this action film. There are a slew of different versions of Hard Target in existence, including a 99-minute international cut that couldn't come to the United States due to its graphic content and even an incarnation that lasts over two hours. It's always a tragedy when a filmmaker gets their film chopped down for reasons beyond their control. However, Woo can take some consolation in the fact that Hard Target, even in its truncated theatrical form, is still a great action film. Not only that, but it’s also a motion picture that effectively communicates why Woo and star Jean-Claude Van Damme were such a perfect pairing of filmmaker and actor.

The strangest part about Van Damme and Woo being such a perfect pairing is how they never reunited after Hard Target. Whereas Toshiro Mifune and Akira Kurosawa or Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt were always working together, there's no other big Van Damme and Woo collaborations for people to pair Hard Target with. This likely has to do with tensions between the two artists during the making of Hard Target. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter in a retrospective interview, Woo recalled how Van Damme expressed a desire to assemble his own cut of Hard Target during post-production without Woo's input. Woo also recalled how Van Damme had some peculiar traits on the film's set, including how he'd dictate to Woo where cameras should be so that he'd look as good as possible.

These various issues ensured that the world would not be seeing a steady supply of Van Damme/Woo movies coming out of Hollywood in the 1990s. But when you’re watching Hard Target, any sense of conflict between the director and star vanishes. All that’s left is a movie that functions as a perfect margining of filmmaker and performer. Here were two men who couldn’t be understated if they tried meeting for a perfectly ludicrous action adventure.

The Enjoyably Stylized Tendencies of John Woo

Making a name for himself in Hong Kong cinema, John Woo crossed over to American cinema for the first time with Hard Target. Sometimes, international filmmakers struggle to maintain the idiosyncratic creative qualities that made them iconic once they work in the Hollywood system. Thankfully, Woo's love for preposterous and exciting action sequences was alive and well in Hard Target. Similarly, Van Damme has always been an actor whose fancy footwork alone makes him seem like somebody who couldn’t be from planet Earth. His penchant for starring in utterly ridiculous action fare, all while carrying a stone-cold expression that didn’t seem capable of even chuckling, only accentuated how Van Damme could never not feel like he was a larger-than-life creation.

Though their ridiculousness manifested in different artistic ways, Woo and Van Damme were never afraid to dip their toes into ludicrous waters for the sake of a good action sequence. This shared affinity ensured that Hard Target, which finds Van Damme's ex-special-forces solider protecting a young woman from villains who hunt the homeless for sport, would be packed full of hysterically fun touches you won’t see in any other movie. For instance, of course Woo brings back his doves for Hard Target, but how many other Woo films feature a dove that helps the protagonist solve a mystery? It’s just another day for Van Damme's tough-guy character, and the actor's trademark steel-faced demeanor makes for the perfect contrast to this silly moment.

Hard Target is filled with preposterous details like that -- the kind of ludicrousness that could only be handled by Jean-Claude Van Damme. Who else, save for the lead of Gymkata, would handle a situation involving a woman being harassed and cornered with lots of kicks and spinning around? Van Damme’s willingness to play all this straight-faced is perfect for such material since it ensures that Hard Target can walk a fine line between being outrageous but also not devolving into a farce. A guy who immediately looks like a video-game character like Van Damme can’t really inhabit something grounded and naturalistic, but he’s also confident enough not to draw attention toward how ridiculous everything is. Self-awareness would kill Hard Target, but thankfully that’s not one of Van Damme's strengths.

Van Damme’s Weaknesses Can Become His Strengths

Van Damme isn’t a versatile performer. This isn’t a slam on his abilities as an actor or him as a person. He’d probably be the first to admit that he isn’t as varied in his acting skills as Takashi Shimura or Octavia Spencer. But he’s still got tons of chops as an action performer, and those gifts are what Hard Target needs more than anything else. Van Damme’s incredible gifts for physicality and fight choreography, for instance, guarantee that Hard Target can deliver the sort of hand-to-hand skirmishes Woo is famous for. In his first foray into American cinema, Woo could maintain his impressive gifts for capturing fight scenes thanks to having Van Damme around.

Even Van Damme’s limitations as a performer work in Hard Target’s favor. Van Damme may not have the most eclectic line deliveries in the world, but Woo’s vision for Hard Target includes a lead character who’s a strong, silent type anyway. The role leans heavily on Van Damme’s iconic physicality, not whether he can deliver lengthy monologues. Keeping his words to a minimum just accentuates the mysterious power of his character. Plus, it allows other supporting performers, such as Wilford Brimley and Lance Henrikson, to step into the spotlight and embody the kind of maximalist tomfoolery people come to Woo movies for. The sort of performances Nicolas Cage and John Travolta delivered with unforgettable skill in Face/Off were already apparent in Hard Target thanks to Van Damme not hogging all the dialogue in the script.

But perhaps nothing better exemplifies how John Woo and Jean Claude Van-Damme were perfect for one another than a key third-act scene in Hard Target where Boudreaux, Van Damme's character, is surprised by a rattlesnake pouncing out at him. In a vivid demonstration of his strength, Boudreaux punches this snake before bopping it on the head. There’s no self-referential line here, the score remains as intense as ever. Only Woo would play this act of insanity so straight-faced and only Van Damme could make this rattlesnake skirmish seem awesome. Both of these artists always saw the value and fun in what others may dismiss as just nonsense. It’s a shame they never reunited for more action-movie wonders, but at least we’ll always have the glories of Hard Target.