HBO’s ‘Succession’ is survival of the fittest. In this corporate jungle, rules are secondary to success. Employees of Waystar RoyCo are scrappy, hungry, and determined to rise to the top. Their definition of hard work may not always be moral, but that doesn’t mean it won’t get the job done.

When the family business is run by Logan Roy, competition is always fierce. If there’s any lesson that the ruthless CEO teaches, it’s that you don’t win by playing nice. His children, employees, and business associates understand this on their fight to the top. These worker bees will do whatever it takes to prove themselves worthy as Waystar's next CEO.

Roman Roy

Roman Roy is one greasy, silver-tongued, and strangely impressive character. Kieran Culkin's brilliant performance initially suggests a shallow rich kid, but Roman slowly proves that he knows how to crack a business deal. He’s crass and a victim of his own reputation, but none of that stops this worker bee from carving his own path to CEO.

Roman’s impulsive behavior often lands him in trouble, but he proves he can work with what he’s got. He uses his unique attitude to benefit the company. With a distinctly individual method of doing things, hard work comes easy to Roman Roy. Landing deals by allowing another company’s CEO to urinate on your cellphone isn’t something they teach you in business school, after all.

Frank Vernon

The Shakespeare of Waystar. Frank Vernon is a gentle spirit. He’s a rare, seemingly extinct breed in the context of ‘Succession.’ It’s impossible not to credit him for the hard work it must take to keep such a level head in the Waystar work environment. Still, old Frank isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. He and Kendall’s team-up mutiny in Season one proved that the thirty-year confidant of Logan Roy isn’t as quiet as he may seem. In the world of Waystar, everyone’s gunning for the crown.

Frank Vernon is the dark horse of this race. He’s quiet, unassuming, and generally keeps to himself. But don’t let the act fool you; this company veteran knows his way around the business. While he may not always bet on the right horse (or Roy), he always manages to crawl his way back with his big brain intact.

Tom Wambsgans

At first glance, Tom Wambsgans may not come across as the most "conventional" hard worker. He essentially married into his position at the company. Shiv and Logan toss him wherever they please, and his relationship with the family involves much more begging than receiving. However, as the series progresses, this quirky Midwesterner shows he’s not a dog without a fight. He may not handle himself well in court, but that doesn’t stop the ex-cruise director from revealing his dark side in the series’ epic Season three finale.

Tom Wambsgans is either the smartest or the dumbest person in the room. There’s no in-between. His endearment towards the Roys is obsessive, but is it all an act? Hard work comes in different forms, and Tom Wambsgans may just be a master manipulator.

Rhea Jarrell

Appearing late in Season Two, Episode Four, ‘Safe Room,’ Rhea Jarrell comes in guns blazing for the race to Waystar’s throne. The Pierce Global Media CEO runs the “white whale” of media conglomerates, but her drive for dominance doesn’t stop there. As she maneuvers her way through a potential merger with Waystar, Rhea proves that hard work comes in many forms.

With her sneaky tactics and ability to play both sides, Rhea becomes fierce competition for the Roy children. She wraps Logan Roy around her finger with ease, earning his recommendation for her to take over as CEO. Of course, Rhea is much too smart to take command of a sinking ship, and the confident businesswoman walks away with her hands clean.

Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Connor Roy may like to fancy himself as the family politician, but it’s Siobhan Roy who really knows how to play the game. The unapologetic daughter stays outside the Waystar workforce for much of the series, yet this doesn’t stop her from making waves from behind the scenes. As her involvement and potential for CEO grows, Siobhan reveals just how far she’ll go to make a name for herself in the family company.

Siobhan may be blunt, but she’s also the most socially conscious of all the Roys. Logan sees “Shiv” as the smartest out of all his children. He even makes a promise that she’ll be the one to take over the company. As he backpedals, Shiv learns the hard way that you should always get Logan’s word in writing. Still, nothing deters a worker like Shiv. Logan’s lies only seem to motivate, and this ex-political consultant locks in on proving her worth as the next CEO.

Kendall Roy

If Kendall Roy’s iconic rap from Season Two, Episode Eight, “Dundee,” proved anything, it’s that he’s always got something up his sleeve. The second-eldest son of the Roy family is determined to make it on his own. His passion often lands him in trouble, yet it’ll take a lot to deter this wannabe CEO from sneaking towards the next best business move.

Fool your dad once; shame on you. Fool him twice; prepare for war. Kendall’s numerous attempts to take the helm of Waystar go against family wishes, but when you’re a Roy, family only matters when it profits. Despite what he may wish, Kendall is an apple that doesn’t fall far from the Logan Roy tree. Just like his father, Kendall proves time and time again that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.

Gerri Kellman

A forty-year reign as general counsel to Waystar Royco is no small feat. For the average joe, the job may lead to burn out, but for Gerri Kellman, it is far from the norm. Whether dealing with public relations, financials, business deals, or the President of the United States, Gerri keeps her cool. She isn’t deterred by Waystar’s incessant “locker room talk” and, in fact, is quick to jab back with her own sly remark.

So who would be more fitting to succeed as CEO than Gerri Kellman? Logan Roy might have made his best business decision when he passed the company to Gerri in Season three’s premiere episode, "Secession." Logan may have only done so with the assurance of Gerri acting only as a puppet, but with a mind as sharp as hers, Mr. Roy might just want to sit back and let CEO Kellman get to work.

Logan Roy

When you come at the king, you best not miss. Logan Roy, the ruthless businessman and founder of Waystar Royco, is not a CEO to toy with. Hailing from humble beginnings in Dundee, Scotland, much of Logan’s upbringing is shrouded in mystery. That said, one thing is certain about this hard worker: business comes first.

It’s impossible not to credit Logan where it’s due when discussing work ethic in ‘Succesion.’ He didn’t get to his position by accident. Running the fifth-largest media conglomerate in the world is no walk in the park. His moral compass may be a bit skewed, but this legendary CEO is consistently a step ahead of the game and, more importantly, his children.

