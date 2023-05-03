Saying that a movie is "all style and no substance" is usually an insult, but in the case of the controversial 1990 cyberpunk horror film Hardware, herein lies its greatest strength. From its first frame, Hardware is beautifully mired in dirt, grime, grease, blood, and sweat. The characters are pretty one-dimensional, but because the main character is clearly the world created, this shouldn't be counted against the film. The tactical and dirty approach to world-building makes up for the movie's scarce budget. There is nothing particularly original about any of the ingredients of the film, but it definitely puts a unique spin on horror, sci-fi, and cyberpunk; it's a little Mad Max, a little Blade Runner, and even a bit of early Peter Jackson. It's undeniably refreshing to see a film that has no discernable CGI but which instead builds its complex world from the ground up, and as a result, it has aged extremely well. What makes Hardware still memorable and worthy of revisiting 33 years later is the way in which it blends various genre elements and influences.

The mixture of both cyberpunk and steampunk aesthetics keeps the look of the film fresh, as oftentimes, films in this vein will pick one lane and stay in it. There are lots of POV shots containing neon green grids, and the ability of the M.A.R.K. 13 to see in infrared light adds both a unique visual flair and a much-needed pop of color to this otherwise desolate world. Because technology is so advanced in this universe, you have both the dusty and tactile feel of the first two Mad Max films and the campier retro-futurism of Johnny Mnemonic. The decision to paint an American flag on the M.A.R.K. 13's helmet also gives it a unique and cheeky menace, as we aren't used to associating such a symbol with anything other than patriotism, familiarity, and comfort.

What Is 'Hardware' About?

The film opens with a hellish red desert landscape, evoking John Carter, complete with an absolute killer and delightfully hammy voiceover by a radio DJ played by Iggy Pop. It only continues to get dirtier and nastier by every metric for the next 90 minutes. There is clearly a kind of sick glee that both the filmmakers and actors take in the film's creation, such is the case with character actor William Hootkins, who plays a leering and voyeuristic pervert with almost too much enthusiasm. The camera also lingers on the resplendent gore that graces the audience in the third act. The film remains fairly tame as far as violence is concerned until the end, which smartly ups the ante and adds to the impact. In fact, for the first two-thirds, Hardware has nary a hint of horror but instead treats itself like a rather serious steampunk drama, once again recalling comparisons to both Blade Runner and The Terminator. When the gore finally hits in the third act, it's a glorious maelstrom of metal and fleshy carnage.

There are arguably at least three separate films going on in Hardware: the aforementioned B-tier apocalyptic Blade Runner or Terminator knockoff, an attempt at a grander industrial space opera (though these elements are less significant), and a man-meets-machine body horror extravaganza. Of these, the first and the third are the most successful, and I would venture a guess that this is mostly due to budgetary constraints.

'Hardware' Remains Both Controversial Yet Oddly Empowering at Times

While the world-building is arguably the strongest and most memorable aspect of Hardware, the tension built also elevates it above lesser B-movies. This tension clearly takes its inspiration from the first Terminator film which came out six years prior. There are lots of ominous and moody shots of the central MacGuffin, a robot head that our protagonist purchases from a mysterious and silent nomadic scavenger for his estranged girlfriend, Jill (played with gritty charisma by Stacey Travis). Jill is easily the most memorable character of the movie with a particular brand of detached coolness that was prevalent in female characters in the '90s. Once again, the Terminator comparison comes into play, as Travis' character is clearly the Sarah Connor of the film, especially in her first encounter with the self-assembling M.A.R.K. 13. She's innovative, able to use anything and everything around her to fight off the killer robot, including the shower and subsequently trapping it in one of the rooms of her apartment. However, it is through the simultaneous fetishization and empowerment of Travis' character that the film gets both more interesting and more problematic.

As previously mentioned, there is a distinct element of voyeurism and lewdness that pervades Hardware mostly due to Hootkins' creepy neighbor character. There is a scene in which he enters Jill's house uninvited, invoking a clear sense of both endangerment and violation. Jill handles herself with a great deal of composure and never once seems like she is incapable of defending herself despite her clear uneasiness at the situation. Were it not for names attached to the film, this scene could be seen from a feminist angle. Travis' Jill is clearly a strong and resourceful character, however, the fact that the film was produced by two of the most notorious sex criminals in recent memory and was written and directed by Richard Stanley, who has been accused of domestic abuse, the overall feel of these scenes takes on a more sinister self-reflexive resonance.

'Hardware's Filmmakers Were Accused of Plagiarism

Another aspect of the film that complicates the film's legacy is the plagiarism accusation. The filmmakers were successfully sued over these accusations, as the plot is almost identical to that of a short story from the classic comic book anthology series 2000 AD. As a result, the filmmakers were forced to add in the credits that the film was based on said short story. While the story beats are clearly lifted from 2000 AD, this doesn't diminish the style and incredible creativity on display. It should be noted that while credit absolutely should go to Stanley's direction and composition, the set designers and special effects artists that worked on this film are its true rock stars. With a movie like this, the script was never going to be the main attraction. The directing and performances are adequate, occasionally above average (as in the case of Stacey Travis), but most of the credit undeniably goes to those that brought this world to life. As a result, it's easier to separate the art from the artist in this case, as the parts of Hardwire that truly shine are rarely due to Richard Stanley. The film is undeniably chockfull of inventive world-building, carefully-crafted sets, and amazing practical effects, and as a result, it deserves recognition as more than just a relic of early-90s genre cinema.