The Big Picture The first-ever Star Wars parody film, Hardware Wars, is being released on Blu-ray with a new 2K transfer and special features.

The film, made for only $8000, was a success and earned over $3 million, often playing before Star Wars screenings.

Hardware Wars caught the attention of George Lucas and its creator, Ernie Fosselius, went on to work with Lucasfilm on future projects. Preorders are now available.

Before Spaceballs, there was Hardware Wars. The first-ever Star Wars parody film is coming to Blu-ray from the MVD Rewind Collection. Fans can now see the 1978 parody short film in an all-new 2K transfer shot from the original negative, allowing them to see every detail of the cardboard sets and the wires holding the spaceships up. It also comes loaded with a passel of special features, including a commentary and interviews with director/writer Ernie Fosselius, a director's cut, the original Paul Frees-narrated trailer, and a number of featurettes.

The disc will also include two other Fosselius parody shorts; Porklips Now, a parody of Apocalypse Now, and Plan 9.1 From Outer Space, an all-puppet version of Ed Wood's seminal z-movie classic. The disc will be released on February 20, 2024, and will retail for $28 USD; it can be preordered now on MVD's website.

The brainchild of Fosselius, a former member of The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo alongside Danny Elfman, Hardware Wars fits a full parody of Star Wars into its thirteen-minute running time. It starred Scott Matthews as gormless farmboy Fluke Starbucker, who attempts to master "the Farce" with the aid of the wise sage Augie "Ben" Doggie (Jeff Hale). Joining him in his quest to stop the evil Darph Nader are Princess Anne-Droid (Cindy Furgatch, with two cinnamon buns strapped to either side of her head, in an imitation of Carrie Fisher's famous Leia 'do), space mercenary Ham Salad (Bob Knickerbocker) and his puppet partner Chewchilla the Wookiee Monster, the robotic 4-Q-2 (Frank Robertson, in a Tin Woodsman costume) and Artie Deco (a vacuum cleaner).

Was 'Hardware Wars' a Box Office Success?

Featuring deliberately lo-fi special effects and household appliances, like toasters and steam irons, standing in for spaceships, Hardware Wars was made for a mere $8000 USD. The film was a great success, earning over $3 million USD, and was often run before screenings of Star Wars.

George Lucas said that Hardware Wars was his favorite Star Wars parody; Rian Johnson homaged it in The Last Jedi with a dramatic shot of a descending steam iron. Lucasfilm sound designer Ben Burtt was impressed, as well, and hired Fosselius to provide a number of sound effects and voices for future Lucasfilm productions. Fosselius voiced the pilots in the opening scenes of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the sobs of the Rancor keeper in Return of the Jedi, and the insectoid Geonosian leader Poggle the Lesser in Attack of the Clones.

The Hardware Wars Collectors' Edition Blu-ray will be available on February, 20, 2024, and can be preordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Hardware Wars below.