Hulu's original series The Hardy Boys comes to a close on July 26 with the release of its third and final season. The upcoming batch of episodes will continue following Frank and Joe Hardy, along with their friends, as they dive deeper into the mysterious society The Circle of the Eye. Additionally, they must contend with Frank being possessed by his great-grandfather, George Estabrook. With more moving pieces than ever before, the group will need more allies. Enter Rosegrave student Drew Darrow, played by Bailee Madison. Though viewers don't know much about Drew yet, The Hardy Boys cast was thrilled to welcome her to the group.

During an interview with Collider back in December 2022, cast members Adam Swain (Chet), Krista Nazaire (Belinda), and Keana Lyn Bastidas (Callie) spoke about their experience working with Madison in the new season. Swain revealed he was excited to work with Madison because he "kind of grew up watching her, so that's always cool to meet someone that you always grew up watching." He also shared his admiration for Madison and her experience working in the industry, as well as her acting skills.

"She's been torn down by the industry, she's been built up by the industry. She's really gone through it, and you can see how much she actually cares about what she does. It comes out in her performance. She has one scene that's just incredible, and we have never done anything like this in the show, and we were all kind of excited to see it because we had no idea how it was gonna go, and she came in and killed it. So I'm very excited for people just to see Bailee’s character Drew and how she fits into the whole puzzle."

Nazaire and Bastidas touched upon the camaraderie of the cast in general, tying it in to Madison's arrival. Nazaire, who was a new addition herself in Season 2, drew comparisons to her introduction as Belinda to Madison's introduction as Drew. She revealed that the cast, who were already "so close when [she] joined" gave her a warm welcome, saying, "[W]e really are protectors of each other. We really do love each other on and off-screen." Bastidas continued by noting they welcomed Madison into the fold the same way, sharing that "she's just been part of the group. I was talking to her the other day, and I was like, ‘It feels like you've been here since Season 1, actually.’ And she laughed. She's like, ‘I feel like I've been here since Season 1.’”

Where Else Have You Seen Bailee Madison?

Madison has been an actor since a young age, making an impression early on when she starred as May Belle in the heartbreaking adaptation of the equally heartbreaking novel Bridge to Terabithia. Since the 2007 feature, Madison appeared in a variety of film and television projects, including Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Wizards of Waverly Place, R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour, and The Fosters. More recently, Madison starred in the TV shows Good Witch as Grace Russell and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as Imogen. Her latest feature venture is the horror movie Play Dead, which was reportedly so horrifying that even Madison's sister had to leave a screening.

The Hardy Boys Season 3 premieres July 26 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below: