Hulu's original series The Hardy Boys is back for a third and final season on July 26, and the stakes are higher than ever. Based on characters created by Edward Stratemeyer, The Hardy Boys centers on brothers Frank and Joe Hardy, who become entangled in a deep mystery following the suspicious death of their mother. This in turn led them to a secret society known as The Circle of the Eye. As Season 2 ended, Frank, Joe, and the others learned the Circle was trying to transfer human consciousness with the help of a crystal and an ancient relic (The Eye). Soon, a man named Adrian, with a vendetta against The Circle, kidnaps Frank to get his own brother, Aaron, back, and it works. Kind of. Instead of Aaron, Frank's great-grandfather George Estabrook is now in Frank's body. Frank, meanwhile, is trapped in the crystal.

With the new development, Frank's actor Rohan Campbell pulls double duty in Season 3, having to portray both George and Frank. During an interview with Collider back in December 2022, Campbell spoke a bit about his experience taking on two characters. He described the task as "beautifully confusing." He added, "It's been like a really fun challenge to show up every day and yeah, it's been great. It's been a bit of a beautiful challenge just trying to track two people's consciousness at the same time." Campbell also revealed that many different aspects were in play, including the wardrobe and doing various takes. He enjoyed playing with "the silliness of the situation" while keeping in mind how serious it actually is.

Along with Frank, another largely affected character is his brother, Joe, played by Alexander Elliot. In the same interview, Elliot touched on what to expect from Joe's journey in Season 3. With Frank technically out of the group, it's up to Joe to take charge, stepping into a greater role usually occupied by his older brother. Elliot noted that Joe is "a little more grown-up" this time around, saying, "It's a little more serious, he's taking lead, he's taking charge of the group a lot, and you know, there's a few more action-intensive stuff, some fight stuff, that he gets to be a part of." He later adds that Joe must "pick up the gang and make sure everybody gets to where they need to be." Elliot also enjoyed doing the more action-intensive scenes, sharing that they were "challenging in a good way" and that one fight made him feel like a superhero.

Image via Hulu

What Else to Expect From The Hardy Boys Season 3

The Frank-turned-George mystery won't be the only puzzle for the crew to figure out in the upcoming season. Like its predecessors, Season 3 will continue delving further into The Circle of the Eye's secrets, with the season trailer teasing that some greater cosmic forces are at work. Frank and Joe's father, Fenton (Anthony Lemke), also got a truth bomb of his own at the end of Season 2: Laura (Janet Porter), his wife and the boys' mother, is actually alive after she was presumed dead in the Season 1 premiere. Additionally, Callie (Keana Lyn Bastidas) starts at Rosegrave Prep with a new roommate (Bailee Madison), and Biff (Riley O'Donnell) must contend with her own family shock after reaching out to her birth mother.

The Hardy Boys Season 3 premieres July 26 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below: