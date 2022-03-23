Hulu released a new trailer for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys. The mystery drama series follows two teenage brothers who get involved with supernatural mysteries.

The new trailer expands on Season 2 first teaser, released at the beginning of this month. In the new trailer, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) are trying to enjoy life in Bridgeport after the spooky events of Season 1, when the siblings uncovered a conspiracy involving a secret society and a powerful ancient artifact. Now, six months after the Hardy Boys' first case, they spend time with their friends and record funny videos with a camera. However, the Hardy Boys will get back to investigating the supernatural once their friend Dennis (Leonidas Castrounis) disappears in the woods.

As if Denni’s potential kidnapping wasn’t enough, Frank confesses to having strange nightmares with the missing kid in the new trailer. It seems like the powers of The Eye rubbed off in Frank somehow, and now the siblings must also solve the mystery of how Season 1’s evil artifact is still messing with their lives. The bizarre creature wearing a cow skull over its head from the first teaser is missing from the new trailer. However, since a new image shows a group of people using skulls as part of some costume, Dennis’ disappearance might be caused by yet another secret society.

Inspired by the book series of the same name created by Edward Stratemeyer, The Hardy Boys' latest live-action adaptation is set in the 1980s. The setting mimics other recent successes following kids fighting against the supernatural, such as Netflix’s Stranger Things and the It films. Returning for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys are stars Keana Lyn (The Yard), Adam Swain (A Million Little Things), Cristian Perri (A Simple Favor), and Riley O’Donnell (Big Top Academy). New cast members include Canadian actors Krista Nazaire (Before We Crash) and Sadie Munroe (Workin’ Moms).

All ten episodes of Season 2 of The Hardy Boys premieres on Hulu on April 6. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the second season of The Hardy Boys:

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

