Hulu released a new teaser trailer and a release date for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys, a mystery drama series following two teenage brothers who always get entangled with some spooky supernatural mysteries. Set six months after the first season’s finale, Season 2 of the Hardy boys will see the brothers returning to their investigators routine after a classmate mysteriously disappears.

In the new trailer, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) are enjoying the tranquility of life in Bridgeport, six months after investigating the murder of their own mother and uncovering a conspiracy involving a secret society and a powerful ancient artifact. However, peace won’t last long, as the Hardy boys will investigate the possible kidnapping of a classmate who disappeared in the forest. The trailer also shows a supernatural being wearing an animal skull with horns over its face, and teases that this creature is responsible for the boy's disappearance in the woods.

Inspired by the book series of the same name created by Edward Stratemeyer, The Hardy Boys' latest live-action adaptation is set in the 1980s. The setting mimics other recent successes following kids fighting against the supernatural, such as Netflix’s Stranger Things and the It films.

Returning for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys are stars Keana Lyn (The Yard), Adam Swain (A Million Little Things), Cristian Perri (A Simple Favor), and Riley O’Donnell (Big Top Academy). New cast members include Canadian actors Krista Nazaire (Before We Crash) and Sadie Munroe (Workin’ Moms).

All ten episodes of Season 2 of The Hardy Boys premieres on Hulu on April 6th. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for the second season of The Hardy Boys:

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects. In Season 2, when a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

